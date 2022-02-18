The Rio de Janeiro State government has confirmed 94 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and vehicles in the city of Petropolis.
However, even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.
Rubens Bomtempo, mayor of the German-influenced city nestled in the mountains, did not even offer an estimate for the number of people missing, with recovery efforts still ongoing.
Photo: Bloomberg
“We don’t yet know the full scale of this,” Bomtempo told a news conference on Wednesday. “It was a hard day, a difficult day.”
More than 24 hours after the deadly deluge early on Tuesday, survivors were digging to find lost loved ones.
The Rio de Janeiro’s Public Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement on Wednesday that it had compiled a list of 35 people yet to be located.
Footage posted on social media showed torrents dragging vehicles and houses through the streets, and water swirling through the city.
One video showed two buses sinking into a swollen river as the passengers clambered out the windows, scrambling for safety.
Some did not make it to the banks and were washed away, out of sight.
On Wednesday morning, houses were left buried beneath mud, while appliances and vehicles were in piles on the streets.
Petropolis, named for a former Brazilian emperor, has been a refuge for people escaping the summer heat and tourists keen to explore the so-called “Imperial City.”
Its prosperity has also drawn people from Rio’s poorer regions.
Its population grew haphazardly, climbing mountainsides now covered with small residences packed tightly together. Many are in areas unfit for structures and made more vulnerable by deforestation and inadequate drainage.
The state fire department said that 25.8cm of rain fell within three hours on Tuesday — almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.
Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro told a news conference that the rains were the worst Petropolis has received since 1932.
“No one could predict rain as hard as this,” Castro said.
More rain is expected through the rest of the week, weather forecasters said.
“I could only hear my brother yelling: ‘Help. Help. My God,’” resident Rosilene Virginia told reporters as a man comforted her. “It’s very sad to see people asking for help and having no way of helping, no way of doing anything. It’s desperate, a feeling of loss so great.”
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90