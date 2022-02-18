More than 170 rights advocates have been have been put under house arrest, blocked from traveling and sometimes assaulted by agents of the Vietnamese government in a little-noticed campaign to silence its critics, a human rights group said yesterday.
The tactics to obstruct people’s movements are “often overlooked” in reporting on the communist government’s imprisonment of dissidents and other “suppression of fundamental liberties,” Human Rights Watch said in a report.
The group said that it found more than 170 people who were subject to travel bans and other pressure from 2004 to last year. They included Nguyen Tuong Thuy, 72, an army veteran who took up the cause of political prisoners.
“Security agents have harassed, intimidated, assaulted and arbitrarily detained him, and imposed house arrest and a travel ban,” the report said.
Nguyen Tuong Thuy was last year sentenced to 11 years in prison on a charge of “making, storing, disseminating or propagandizing” anti-state information, Human Rights Watch said.
The report cited his descriptions of how authorities violated the rights of other rights advocates, including being fired from jobs, evicted from rented homes, physical assaults, theft, vandalism of their homes, and interrogations and beatings inside police stations.
Vietnam has said that it is fully committed to protecting human rights, but government comment on the new report was not immediately available yesterday.
“The authorities employ rights-abusing tactics such as holding activists in indefinite house arrest, detention when away from home and bans on leaving the country under fabricated national security grounds,” Human Rights Watch Asia deputy director Phil Robertson said.
The report said that house arrest is carried out by varied methods, including hiring guards to intimidate and gluing locks, and is done pre-emptively, in anticipation of trouble, coinciding with important holidays, domestic political developments or the trials of political dissidents.
The restrictions on movement also include blocking people from traveling abroad. In addition to travel bans for activities such as attending human rights gatherings, advocates have also been blocked from taking personal trips for purposes such as tourism or accompanying a family member for medical treatment, the report said.
Vietnam has repeatedly defended its human rights record.
“Vietnam is fully committed to exerting continual efforts for better protection and promotion of human rights,” the Vietnamese government said in a UN review.
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90