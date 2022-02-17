People protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions in New Zealand yesterday claimed victory after police failed to clear vehicles blocking the streets around parliament in Wellington.
Demonstrators inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” jammed roads with vehicles last week, then set up camp on the lawns of parliament in the capital.
A standoff in the city center has stretched for nine days, with police largely taking a hands-off approach, aside from clashes on Thursday last week that led to the arrest of 122 protesters.
However, law enforcement officials ramped up the rhetoric on Tuesday, describing the protests as “untenable” and saying tow trucks would be used to clear the streets.
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said he had asked for the military’s help, warning that anyone who obstructed the “imminent” operation faced arrest.
However, no tow trucks were deployed yesterday and when a line of police tried to take control of an area near the parked vehicles, they were met by massed demonstrators chanting: “Whose streets? Our streets.”
The protesters cheered when police withdrew behind barricades a short time later.
Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers defended the actions of the officers.
“This remains an incredibly challenging and complex situation to manage, and police are taking care not to escalate matters unnecessarily,” Chambers said.
Police have previously expressed concern about the large number of children in the protest camp, accusing demonstrators of trying to use them as human shields to avoid arrest.
Parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard, who is responsible for running the legislature, took matters into his own hands over the weekend, blasting pop music at the demonstrators on a loop.
Mallard subjected the protesters to Baby Shark and Barry Manilow’s Mandy, also activating the lawn’s sprinkler system to soak the camp.
Police said they did not condone the tactics.
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90