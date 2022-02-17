Protesters claim win in Wellington

AFP, WELLINGTON





People protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions in New Zealand yesterday claimed victory after police failed to clear vehicles blocking the streets around parliament in Wellington.

Demonstrators inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” jammed roads with vehicles last week, then set up camp on the lawns of parliament in the capital.

A standoff in the city center has stretched for nine days, with police largely taking a hands-off approach, aside from clashes on Thursday last week that led to the arrest of 122 protesters.

However, law enforcement officials ramped up the rhetoric on Tuesday, describing the protests as “untenable” and saying tow trucks would be used to clear the streets.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said he had asked for the military’s help, warning that anyone who obstructed the “imminent” operation faced arrest.

However, no tow trucks were deployed yesterday and when a line of police tried to take control of an area near the parked vehicles, they were met by massed demonstrators chanting: “Whose streets? Our streets.”

The protesters cheered when police withdrew behind barricades a short time later.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers defended the actions of the officers.

“This remains an incredibly challenging and complex situation to manage, and police are taking care not to escalate matters unnecessarily,” Chambers said.

Police have previously expressed concern about the large number of children in the protest camp, accusing demonstrators of trying to use them as human shields to avoid arrest.

Parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard, who is responsible for running the legislature, took matters into his own hands over the weekend, blasting pop music at the demonstrators on a loop.

Mallard subjected the protesters to Baby Shark and Barry Manilow’s Mandy, also activating the lawn’s sprinkler system to soak the camp.

Police said they did not condone the tactics.