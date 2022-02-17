Navalny defiant as new trial begins

‘I’M NOT AFRAID’: The Kremlin critic raised the possibility that his jail term might be increased indefinitely, but said that the activities of people are more important

AFP, POKROV, Russia





Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he would keep challenging Russia’s leadership during the opening of a new fraud trial that could extend his jail term by more than a decade.

Navalny appeared at the beginning of the hearing on Tuesday via video link wearing a prison uniform and flanked by guards at the makeshift court inside his penal colony, smiling and embracing his wife.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he was “troubled by dubious new charges” against Navalny and called for his release.

“Navalny and his associates are targeted for their work to shine a light on official corruption,” Blinken wrote on Twitter. “This time, he goes to trial in a penal colony, out of public view. Russian authorities should release Aleksei Navalny and end their harassment and prosecution of his supporters.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier told a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that the new case was “incompatible” with the rule of law.

The 45-year-old opposition leader has already been behind bars for a year after surviving a poison attack that he and Washington blame on the Kremlin.

He is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence on old embezzlement charges, but the fresh charges could see his time behind bars significantly extended.

“You’re going to increase my term indefinitely. What can we do about it?” Navalny said during the court hearing. “The activities of people are more important than the fate of one individual. I’m not afraid.”

The new case was launched in December 2020, when Navalny was recovering in Germany after he was attacked with poison.

Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any involvement.

Rights groups have criticized authorities for holding the closed-door hearing inside the prison in Pokrov, 100km east of Moscow.

Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use more than US$4.7 million in donations that were given to his political organizations.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

A prosecutor during the trial accused Navalny and his allies of “misleading citizens” with the “deliberate” aim of stealing funds.

Navalny grew a wide following among Russians with videos exposing the corruption among the elite.

Many of the investigations gained millions of views online.

Navalny’s allies decried the trial as a sham and his lawyer said it came as part of Kremlin efforts to remove him from political life.

“We believe the persecution of Navalny is illegal, is distinctly political in nature, and aimed at discrediting and removing him from political activity,” lawyer Olga Mikhailova said.

Scholz condemned legal proceedings against Navalny, following appeals earlier from the opposition leader’s allies to raise his case with Putin.

“My position on the Navalny case is very clear: His judgement is incompatible with the principles of the rule of law and I have expressed this view on many occasions,” Scholz said.

Navalny was treated by doctors in Berlin and Germany blamed his near-fatal poisoning on the Kremlin.

Then-German chancellor Angela Merkel used her final visit to Moscow last year to ask Putin to free Navalny.

On the eve of the hearing, Amnesty International criticized the “sham trial, attended by prison guards rather than the media.”

“It’s obvious that the Russian authorities intend to ensure that Navalny doesn’t leave prison any time soon,” it said on Monday.

In separate charges, Navalny also faces up to six months in prison if convicted of contempt of court.

Navalny’s poisoning and arrest sparked widespread condemnation abroad as well as sanctions from Western capitals.

After his arrest, Navalny’s political organizations across the country were declared “extremist” and shuttered, while many key aides fled Russia.