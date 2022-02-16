A hacker who leaked the names and locations of more than 90,000 people who donated money to the Canadian trucker convoy protest has said it exposed how money from abroad had funded “extremism” in the nation.
In an exclusive interview, the hacker told the Guardian that Canada was “not safe from foreign political manipulation.”
“You see a huge amount of money that isn’t even coming from Canada — that’s plain as day,” said the hacker, who belongs to the hacktivist group Anonymous.
The leaked data showed more than 90,000 donations were made via GiveSendGo.
Amarnath Amarasingam, a professor at Queens University and an expert in extremism and social movements, wrote on Twitter that of the 92,844 donations, “51,666 (56%) came from the US, 36,202 (29%) came from Canada, and 1,831 (2%) came from the UK.”
US-based donors sent US$3.62 million, while Canadians donated US$4.31 million, he added.
The hacker said the sizeable number of donations coming from Canada showed that some people had a lot in common with what they saw as US-style extremism.
“Up here in Canada we kind of lied to ourselves,” the hacker said. “[We were saying] ‘it couldn’t happen here, there’s no way it could happen, we are better.’ And now people are kind of faced with the reality that no, actually, we have much more in common with our neighbors to the south than we wanted to admit to ourselves.”
The data show that about a dozen donors used .gov e-mail addresses in association with donations, indicating that some money came from government employees in the US.
They included accounts from the US Department of Justice, the US Department of Homeland Security, NASA and the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The data also contained one Canadian government e-mail address.
When asked what the leak meant, the hacker said: “If you are doing some fascism and domestic extremism kinds of movements [then] you are not going to have a good time because hacktivists have been focusing more and more and more on countering domestic extremism, because we are fucking pissed.”
GiveSendGo’s Web domain on Sunday was redirected to a page featuring a video clip of the animated movie Frozen with a message to convoy supporters.
“Attention GiveSendGo grifters and hatriots,” it read. “You helped fund the January 6th insurrection in the US, you helped fund an insurrection in Ottawa. In fact, you are committed to funding anything that keeps the raging fire of misinformation going until that [sic] it burns the world’s collective democracies down.”
“On behalf of sane people worldwide who wish to continue living in a democracy, I am now telling you that GiveSendGo itself is frozen,” it said.
