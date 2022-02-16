The Web site of UK-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch cannot be accessed through some networks in the territory, stoking concerns of Internet censorship, the organization said.
Hong Kong Watch chief executive officer Benedict Rogers said he was worried that the issue could be part of a crackdown under the territory’s National Security Law, which empowers the police to request service providers to “delete” information or “provide assistance” on national security cases.
Beijing imposed the sweeping security law on Hong Kong in 2020. It punishes what authorities broadly define as subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism with sentences of up to life in jail.
“If this is not just a technical malfunction, and Hong Kongers will no longer be able to access our Web site because of the National Security Law, then this is a serious blow to Internet freedom,” Rogers said in a statement late on Monday.
The Hong Kong police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Several attempts by journalists in Hong Kong to access the hongkongwatch.org Web site were unsuccessful, without the use of a virtual private network.
Internet service providers PCCW, HKBN and China Mobile (HK) did not respond to requests for comment.
Hong Kong Watch said in a statement that its Web site could not be accessed on those three networks, among others.
Article 9 of the National Security Law states that the Hong Kong government shall take necessary measures to bolster regulation of the Internet “over matters concerning national security.”
Last year, 8964museum.com, a Web site commemorating the protesters who were killed in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, also became inaccessible in Hong Kong.
An attempt by Reuters in Hong Kong to access that site yesterday was unsuccessful.
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90