Cambodia to unveil a national firewall

CHINA-STYLE: Under the changes, all online traffic must pass through a national Internet gateway, which the government says would preserve the ‘social order’

The Guardian





A China-style Internet gateway to be imposed in Cambodia this week would grant the government far greater power to conduct mass surveillance, censor and control the country’s Internet, rights groups have said.

Human rights and freedom of the press advocates fear that the gateway could be a step toward the kind of censorship enforced through China’s Great Firewall — although some people question what technical capacity Cambodia’s systems have and say the process has lacked transparency.

Under the changes, all online traffic must pass through a national Internet gateway (NIG), which the government says would protect national security, help with tax collection, and preserve “social order, culture and national tradition.”

Hip-hop artist Kea Sokun listens to one of his songs online at a cafe in Phnom Penh on Jan. 29. Photo: AFP

Rights experts say the Internet is one of the few spaces that still allows for free expression, including criticism of the government of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has been in power for more than three decades.

Under Hun Sen’s rule, the main opposition party has been outlawed, independent media severely curtailed and peaceful protesters have faced violence.

Having stamped out dissent elsewhere, the government is seeking to further expand its control over the online sphere, rights advocates have said.

“They want to have a hermetically controlled political environment where they are lord and master, and anything they say goes — and anybody who objects gets sent to prison,” Human Rights Watch Asia deputy director Phil Robertson said.

Internet service providers were by this week required to reroute their traffic through the gateway.

The Cambodian government did not respond when asked about the timeframe for implementation, or the human rights concerns that have been raised.

The government has previously rejected comments by UN experts that the legislation is repressive, with the country’s Permanent Mission to the UN Offices in Geneva, Switzerland, accusing the experts of making unfounded allegations and interfering in Cambodia’s domestic affairs.

The authorities have increasingly taken steps to clamp down on online expression, including by jailing individuals over posts, messages and even music.

Last year, at least 35 individuals were arrested, five had arrest warrants issued against them, and 21 were convicted for online posts, the Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR) said.

Those targeted include the rapper Kea Sokun, who spent a year in prison after he was convicted of incitement in 2020 in relation to music he shared online; three environmentalists of Mother Nature Cambodia who had shared information on social media about plans to march to the prime minister’s house; and an activist and opposition politician’s teenage son, Kak Sovannchhay, who spent four-and-a-half months in pre-trial detention.

Kak Sovannchhay, who is autistic and was 16 at the time, had defended his father in comments made on Telegram and shared Facebook posts critical of the government.

The authorities have also found other ways to suppress online information, including ordering Internet service providers to block certain pages, such as news sites.

According to civil society groups, Internet service providers have also slowed down the speed of the Internet to disrupt their activities, including livestreams, while advocates and media have faced localized power cuts.

“It is therefore very likely that the NIG will become another instrument for the Royal Government of Cambodia to control and monitor the flow of information in Cambodia,” CCHR executive director Sopheap Chak said.

The gateway facilitates mass surveillance, the interception and censorship of digital communications, and the collection of personal data, she added.

Besides being devastating, the enforcement of such a gateway contravenes Cambodia’s constitution, as well as several conventions and treaties to which Cambodia is a signatory, Cambodian League for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights director Naly Pilorge said.

“It would completely close off the ability of citizens to express themselves and share information. It would lead to even more of a closure in terms of civil society, in terms of activism and in terms of issues that are affecting Cambodians,” she said.

There are also concerns that the system could slow down Internet speeds, damaging business activity and foreign investment.

Despite the looming deadline for implementation, there is little information about how the gateway is to work, Robertson said.

The Cambodian government might want to give the impression that it is introducing a China-style firewall, but it is not clear if it has the capacity to do so, he added.

“There’s no clarity on how they’re doing this, what sort of form it is going to take, what sort of technology is being brought in,” he said.

However, the law would likely lead to a rise in self-censorship, just as the country prepares for commune elections in June and a national election next year.

“If you’re putting something up on the Internet that is critical of the government, who knows, maybe the NIG is coming to get you?” Robertson said.