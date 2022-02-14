Paris police fire tear gas, hand protesters 337 fines

AFP, PARIS





Paris police on Saturday fired tear gas and issued hundreds of fines to break up a convoy of vehicles that attempted to block traffic in a protest over COVID-19 restrictions and rising living costs.

Inspired by truckers who shut down the Canadian capital Ottawa, thousands of demonstrators from across France made their way to Paris in a self-proclaimed “freedom convoy” of cars, trucks and vans.

The police, who had banned the protest, moved quickly to try to clear cars at entry points to the city, handing out fines for participation in an unauthorized protest.

Police arrest demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, more than 100 vehicles managed to converge on the Champs-Elysees, where police used teargas to disperse protesters in scenes reminiscent of the “yellow vest” anti-government riots of 2018 and 2019.

Among those arrested in Paris was Jerome Rodrigues, one of the leading figures in the “yellow vest” protests and a supporter of the convoy, a police source said.

French Minister of the Interior Gerard Darmanin wrote on Twitter that officers had arrested 54 protesters in Paris and handed out 337 fines.

The demonstrators oppose the COVID-19 vaccine pass required to access many public venues, but some also took aim at rising energy and food prices, issues which ignited the “yellow vest” protests.

Across the capital, more than 7,600 other people protested against the vaccination pass, the French Ministry of the Interior said.

Nearly 7,200 officers equipped with armored vehicles and water cannon were deployed around Paris.

“People need to see us, and to listen to the people who just want to live a normal and free life,” said Lisa, a 62-year-old retired health worker traveling in from Chateaubourg, who did not want to give her surname.

About 24,000 more people demonstrated in other parts of the country, including in the southern city of Montpellier, where radical fringe activists broke the glass facades of two banks, authorities said.