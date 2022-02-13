New NASA telescope sees its first star

NASA’s new space telescope has captured its first starlight and even taken a selfie of its giant, gold mirror.

All 18 segments of the primary mirror on the James Webb Space Telescope seem to be working properly one-and-a-half months into the mission, officials said on Friday.

The telescope’s first target was a bright star 258 light years away in the constellation Ursa Major.

“That was just a real ‘wow’ moment,” said Marshall Perrin of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

Over the next few months, the hexagonal mirror segments — each the size of a coffee table — are to be aligned and focused as one, allowing observations to begin by the end of June.

The US$10 billion infrared observatory is considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. It is to seek light from stars and galaxies, and even examine the atmospheres of alien worlds.

NASA did not detect a crippling flaw in Hubble’s mirror until after its 1990 launch. More than three years passed before spacewalking astronauts corrected the telescope’s blurry vision.

While everything is looking good so far with Webb, engineers should be able to rule out any major mirror flaws by next month, Feinberg said.

Webb’s 6.5m gold-plated mirror is the largest ever launched into space.

An infrared camera on the telescope snapped a picture of the mirror as one segment gazed upon the targeted star.

“Pretty much the reaction was: ‘Holy Cow,’” Feinberg said.

NASA released the selfie, along with a mosaic of starlight from each of the mirror segments.

The 18 points of starlight resemble bright fireflies flitting against a black night sky.

After 20 years with the project, “it is just unbelievably satisfying” to see everything working so well so far, said the University of Arizona’s Marcia Rieke, principal scientist for the infrared camera.

Webb blasted off from South America in December last year and reached its designated perch 1.6 million kilometers away last month.