Trucker-led protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Canada have inspired copycat movements as far afield as Europe and New Zealand.
As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says “everything is on the table” to end the Canadian blockade, thousands of vehicles were headed to Paris, Brussels and Vienna.
Canada’s self-styled “Freedom Convoy” began late last month in the country’s west, sparked by anger that truckers had to either be vaccinated against COVID-19, or test and isolate, to cross the US-Canada border.
Photo: AFP
For two weeks, a group of protesters have blocked the center of the capital, Ottawa, with protests against a backdrop of truck horns honking.
The movement has morphed into a broader protest against pandemic health restrictions and the Trudeau’s administration.
Hundreds of vehicles remain camped on Parliament Hill below Trudeau’s offices.
The epicenter Ontario province on Friday declared a state of emergency.
Trudeau said: “Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end.”
FRANCE
Thousands of vehicles on Friday were closing in on Paris in convoys from across France, with many hoping to blockade the capital to protest COVID-19 vaccination rules and other restrictions.
The protesters set off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere.
Paris police sought to prevent the demonstration, saying they would ban the convoys and would stop roads from being blocked, threatening hefty fines or jail.
BELGIUM
Belgian authorities also said they would ban the convoys that have been announced to converge on Brussels on Monday, according to a call to protest circulating on social media.
AUSTRIA
Austrian police on Thursday announced a ban on any “Freedom Convoy” after reports that several hundred vehicles were set to converge on Friday in central Vienna and near a major public park in the Austrian capital.
THE US
People in the US have taken to social media to call people to gather east of Los Angeles for a two-day rally beginning on March 4 before hitting the road, possibly toward Washington.
When Hong Kong made a COVID-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu — wary of government tracking — decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead. The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in Hong Kong, where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep. Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends. “I just don’t like being forced,” Birdy said
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
DEMOCRACY PROTESTS: Samuel Phillip Bickett said he would further appeal his case, as a high court judge ruled that he serve out the remainder of his jail term A US lawyer working in Hong Kong yesterday lost his appeal and was jailed for assaulting a plainclothes policeman when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public three years ago. The confrontation occurred toward the end of the huge and often violent democracy protests that rocked the territory. At the time, Hong Kong’s 30,000 police officers were allowed to carry retractable batons during off-duty hours to protect themselves during a period when the popularity of law enforcement had plummeted. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, thought he was breaking up a fight inside a Hong Kong subway station