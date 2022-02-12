Libya on Thursday faced the challenge of two prime ministers after parliament named a rival to the unity government’s interim prime minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, hours after his convoy was targeted in a drive-by shooting.
The appointment of a second prime minister threatens to spark a new power struggle in the war-torn nation.
The Libyan House of Representatives, based in the the eastern city of Tobruk, “unanimously approved” former interior minister Fathi Bashagha “to head the government,” parliament spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said.
Photo: AFP
On Thursday evening Bashagha flew to Tripoli, promising “to open a new chapter” and “reach out to everyone.”
Thanking Dbeibah for his work, the former fighter pilot said on his arrival at Mitiga International Airport that he was “confident” that the government would “respect democratic principles” and hand over power.
The move is expected to deepen rivalries between the assembly and Dbeibah’s administration in the capital, where experts warned of potential violence.
Dbeibah, a construction tycoon appointed a year ago as part of UN-led peace efforts, has vowed he would “accept no new transitional phase or parallel authority” and would only hand over power to an elected government.
The UN would continue to recognize his administration, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The vote came hours after Dbeibah’s convoy was targeted in a drive-by shooting in Tripoli, but which caused no casualties.
“Dbeibah is refusing to step down, so there is potential for some kind of conflict in Tripoli and beyond,” said Amanda Kadlec, a former member of the UN Panel of Experts on Libya. “It could get ugly really fast.”
Elections set for Dec. 24 last year were canceled amid bitter divisions over their legal basis and the candidacies of several controversial figures.
Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh, who like Dbeibah and Bashagha had been a presidential candidate, has since spearheaded efforts to replace the unity government.
Libya has seen a decade of conflict since the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi, leaving a patchwork of militias vying for control over an oil-rich country riven by regional divisions.
Experts warned that Thursday’s vote threatens a repeat of a 2014 schism, which led to parallel governments emerging.
“Libya has two prime ministers. Again. Groundhog Day,” Anas El Gomati of Libyan think tank the Sadeq Institute wrote on Twitter.
