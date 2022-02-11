In his mayoral office, former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko waves a stylus pen at a screen on the wall that allows him to monitor Kiev’s electricity grid and water supplies in case of a Russian cyberattack.
Klitschko, who has been mayor of Ukraine’s capital since 2014, is now readying its defenses, inspecting Soviet-era bomb shelters and encouraging citizens, including his brother and fellow heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, to become reservists.
Ukraine is bracing itself for a possible military offensive from Russia, which has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders in the past few weeks.
Photo: AFP
The 50-year-old Vitali Klitschko, who was known as “Dr Ironfist” in his fighting days, says that there is no panic in the city, but citizens still have to be ready for the worst case.
“That’s why 5,000 bunkers are already prepared in our hometown,” he told reporters in his office in city hall. “Over 2,000,000 people can be saved there.”
“Concerning the current situation, I believe there is not a single citizen in our city and our country that doesn’t speak about the current situation,” he said. “Of course, the whole society is quite worried.”
“We don’t want war, but if it’s about our territorial integrity, when the question about our independence arrives, then we don’t have another choice,” he said. “We have to defend our country, our homes, our families, our values.”
Russia denies planning any sort of military attack.
Vitali Klitschko said that the bombardment of civilian populations would in any case be unlikely, although US officials have said that mass civilian casualties could not be ruled out in the worst case.
Ukraine has also warned about the prospects of cyberattacks on key infrastructure, either as part of a military offensive or to cause instability and hit the country’s financial system.
Russia has denied any role in previous cyberattacks on Ukraine and other targets.
“We are protecting all of the infrastructure objects. Now, we have a detailed plan of how we can protect everything from a possible attack on Ukraine,” Vitali Klitschko said. “We have a concrete plan, we have an action plan of what should we done. We hope that nothing will happen, but we have to be ready anyways.”
His brother enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army last week. Both brothers have longstanding ties to Germany and speak German, but Vitali Klitschko has not been shy to criticize Berlin’s reluctance to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine.
He called a recent shipment of 5,000 Germany military helmets a “joke.”
“Political support, financial support and defensive weapons are very important to us because we have to defend our country with modern arms,” he told reporters, speaking in German.
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
When Hong Kong made a COVID-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu — wary of government tracking — decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead. The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in Hong Kong, where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep. Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends. “I just don’t like being forced,” Birdy said
DEMOCRACY PROTESTS: Samuel Phillip Bickett said he would further appeal his case, as a high court judge ruled that he serve out the remainder of his jail term A US lawyer working in Hong Kong yesterday lost his appeal and was jailed for assaulting a plainclothes policeman when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public three years ago. The confrontation occurred toward the end of the huge and often violent democracy protests that rocked the territory. At the time, Hong Kong’s 30,000 police officers were allowed to carry retractable batons during off-duty hours to protect themselves during a period when the popularity of law enforcement had plummeted. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, thought he was breaking up a fight inside a Hong Kong subway station