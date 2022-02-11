Mayor Vitali Klitschko prepares defenses in Kiev

‘NO CHOICE’: The former boxer said city residents do not want war, but if the issue of independence arises, they would defend their country, homes, families and values

Reuters, KIEV





In his mayoral office, former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko waves a stylus pen at a screen on the wall that allows him to monitor Kiev’s electricity grid and water supplies in case of a Russian cyberattack.

Klitschko, who has been mayor of Ukraine’s capital since 2014, is now readying its defenses, inspecting Soviet-era bomb shelters and encouraging citizens, including his brother and fellow heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, to become reservists.

Ukraine is bracing itself for a possible military offensive from Russia, which has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders in the past few weeks.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, left, and his brother and former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko speak to reporters at recruitment center in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

The 50-year-old Vitali Klitschko, who was known as “Dr Ironfist” in his fighting days, says that there is no panic in the city, but citizens still have to be ready for the worst case.

“That’s why 5,000 bunkers are already prepared in our hometown,” he told reporters in his office in city hall. “Over 2,000,000 people can be saved there.”

“Concerning the current situation, I believe there is not a single citizen in our city and our country that doesn’t speak about the current situation,” he said. “Of course, the whole society is quite worried.”

“We don’t want war, but if it’s about our territorial integrity, when the question about our independence arrives, then we don’t have another choice,” he said. “We have to defend our country, our homes, our families, our values.”

Russia denies planning any sort of military attack.

Vitali Klitschko said that the bombardment of civilian populations would in any case be unlikely, although US officials have said that mass civilian casualties could not be ruled out in the worst case.

Ukraine has also warned about the prospects of cyberattacks on key infrastructure, either as part of a military offensive or to cause instability and hit the country’s financial system.

Russia has denied any role in previous cyberattacks on Ukraine and other targets.

“We are protecting all of the infrastructure objects. Now, we have a detailed plan of how we can protect everything from a possible attack on Ukraine,” Vitali Klitschko said. “We have a concrete plan, we have an action plan of what should we done. We hope that nothing will happen, but we have to be ready anyways.”

His brother enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army last week. Both brothers have longstanding ties to Germany and speak German, but Vitali Klitschko has not been shy to criticize Berlin’s reluctance to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine.

He called a recent shipment of 5,000 Germany military helmets a “joke.”

“Political support, financial support and defensive weapons are very important to us because we have to defend our country with modern arms,” he told reporters, speaking in German.