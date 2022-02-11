COVID-19: New Zealand police clash with COVID-19 protesters

AFP, WELLINGTON





Police and people protesting COVID-19 restrictions yesterday clashed on the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament, with more than 120 arrested after demonstrators who camped outside the legislature for three days were ordered to move on.

Protesters chanted a Maori haka and yelled “hold the line” as they scuffled with a phalanx of officers moving to clear a makeshift settlement on the lawns of parliament.

Officers used pepper spray on a number of protesters who dragged two of their colleagues into the crowd, but only minor injuries were reported.

Police confront people protesting against COVID-19 mandates at the parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AP

Police early yesterday moved in after taking a hands-off approach to the first two days of protests, warning the crowd to leave or face arrest.

Protesters shouted: “This is not democracy,” “shame on you” and “drop the mandate.”

The protest began on Tuesday, with hundreds of semi-trailers and camper vans jamming streets in central Wellington.

People walk past a trailer with a picture of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Wellington yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Many of the vehicles left after 24 hours, but several hundred protesters remained, vowing to stay “as long as it takes.”

Wellington City Council, which also took a low-key approach in the protest’s early stages, said its parking officers had started issuing tickets to convoy vehicles blocking city streets.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said patience had worn thin among Wellington residents at the disruption, urging police to act.

“Roads are blocked in the city, businesses have had to shut, people felt threatened and intimidated by some of the protesters,” he told Radio New Zealand prior to the police operation.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said that more than 150 extra police officers were brought in from outside the capital to clear the protest.

“It is disappointing that despite the grounds being officially closed to the public earlier today, a number of protesters are refusing repeated requests to leave the precinct,” he said.

In a rare move, authorities closed the parliamentary precinct to the public to prevent reinforcements joining the protest. The police edged forward across the parliament grounds, but pulled back behind barricades late in the afternoon as demonstrators cheered and claimed victory.

Parnell said that it could take days to disperse the crowd, accusing some protesters of using children as human shields to frustrate police.

“This was never going to be a short task,” he told reporters when the tactics were questioned.

One woman, who refused to give her name, said that police officers were provoking the crowd.

“This has been a peaceful protest, what they’ve done is a disgrace,” she said.

“I never thought I’d see this in New Zealand,” she added.