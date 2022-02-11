Police and people protesting COVID-19 restrictions yesterday clashed on the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament, with more than 120 arrested after demonstrators who camped outside the legislature for three days were ordered to move on.
Protesters chanted a Maori haka and yelled “hold the line” as they scuffled with a phalanx of officers moving to clear a makeshift settlement on the lawns of parliament.
Officers used pepper spray on a number of protesters who dragged two of their colleagues into the crowd, but only minor injuries were reported.
Police early yesterday moved in after taking a hands-off approach to the first two days of protests, warning the crowd to leave or face arrest.
Protesters shouted: “This is not democracy,” “shame on you” and “drop the mandate.”
The protest began on Tuesday, with hundreds of semi-trailers and camper vans jamming streets in central Wellington.
Many of the vehicles left after 24 hours, but several hundred protesters remained, vowing to stay “as long as it takes.”
Wellington City Council, which also took a low-key approach in the protest’s early stages, said its parking officers had started issuing tickets to convoy vehicles blocking city streets.
New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said patience had worn thin among Wellington residents at the disruption, urging police to act.
“Roads are blocked in the city, businesses have had to shut, people felt threatened and intimidated by some of the protesters,” he told Radio New Zealand prior to the police operation.
Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said that more than 150 extra police officers were brought in from outside the capital to clear the protest.
“It is disappointing that despite the grounds being officially closed to the public earlier today, a number of protesters are refusing repeated requests to leave the precinct,” he said.
In a rare move, authorities closed the parliamentary precinct to the public to prevent reinforcements joining the protest. The police edged forward across the parliament grounds, but pulled back behind barricades late in the afternoon as demonstrators cheered and claimed victory.
Parnell said that it could take days to disperse the crowd, accusing some protesters of using children as human shields to frustrate police.
“This was never going to be a short task,” he told reporters when the tactics were questioned.
One woman, who refused to give her name, said that police officers were provoking the crowd.
“This has been a peaceful protest, what they’ve done is a disgrace,” she said.
“I never thought I’d see this in New Zealand,” she added.
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
When Hong Kong made a COVID-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu — wary of government tracking — decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead. The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in Hong Kong, where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep. Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends. “I just don’t like being forced,” Birdy said
DEMOCRACY PROTESTS: Samuel Phillip Bickett said he would further appeal his case, as a high court judge ruled that he serve out the remainder of his jail term A US lawyer working in Hong Kong yesterday lost his appeal and was jailed for assaulting a plainclothes policeman when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public three years ago. The confrontation occurred toward the end of the huge and often violent democracy protests that rocked the territory. At the time, Hong Kong’s 30,000 police officers were allowed to carry retractable batons during off-duty hours to protect themselves during a period when the popularity of law enforcement had plummeted. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, thought he was breaking up a fight inside a Hong Kong subway station