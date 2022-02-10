World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Protesters vow to rally on

Anti-vaccine protesters yesterday faced off with police outside parliament, as demonstrators camped inside the Wellington legislature’s grounds vowed to stay “as long as it takes.” The protest, which began on Tuesday as a copycat of a “Freedom Convoy” action by Canadian truckers, turned tense as about 100 police stood guard on the steps of parliament. Many of the vehicles that jammed central Wellington’s streets the previous day had left by yesterday, but a hardcore of several hundred protesters pitched tents and refused to leave. Three were arrested after trying to breach the police line, as supporters chanted “let them through,” but officials said the event remained largely peaceful. “Police will ... continue to monitor activity recognizing that people have a right to peaceful protest,” they said.

ISRAEL

Syrian soldier dies in attack

A Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded in an Israeli attack near the capital, Damascus, Syrian state media said. The Israeli military said it attacked targets in Syria shortly after an anti-aircraft missile was fired early yesterday from the Arab nation into northern Israel. It said the Syrian rocket exploded in the air and was not intercepted by air defenses, but it activated warning sirens in the north. There were no reports of injuries or damage there. In a rare statement acknowledging attacks inside Syria, the Israeli army said it struck Syrian facilities used in targeting Israeli aircraft, including a radar and anti-aircraft batteries. The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles in the vicinity of Damascus and some of them were brought down by air defenses.

MALAYSIA

Ex-PM gets COVID-19

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he was in good condition. Yassin wrote on Twitter that he was only experiencing mild symptoms. “In accordance with the health ministry’s protocols, I will undergo quarantine at home,” he said, urging those who might have been his close contacts to follow the ministry’s COVID-19 rules. The development comes a day after he chaired the National Recovery Council meeting, which proposed reopening the nation’s borders to international visitors as early as March 1. The meeting was followed by a media briefing. Based on the pictures posted on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page, those who attended the meeting include Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes, Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister of Finance Zafrul Aziz and Minister of Trade Azmin Ali.

CHINA

Chained woman probe starts

Authorities in eastern China are investigating the case of a woman found chained by the neck in a hut in freezing weather, images of which sparked outrage online. The woman, identified only as “Little Plum Blossom,” was found in a shed on the outskirts of Xuzhou City in Jiangsu Province late last month, wearing only thin clothing. Reports said she had been married to a local man, had given birth to eight children and had a serious mental illness. She is being treated in a hospital by a team of physicians, and is in stable physical and mental condition, the Global Times said. State media reports said the woman’s hometown is far away in Yunnan Province. Authorities are investigating possible negligence by local officials, while suspicions have also been raised that the woman might have been trafficked, the reports said.