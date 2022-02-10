NEW ZEALAND
Protesters vow to rally on
Anti-vaccine protesters yesterday faced off with police outside parliament, as demonstrators camped inside the Wellington legislature’s grounds vowed to stay “as long as it takes.” The protest, which began on Tuesday as a copycat of a “Freedom Convoy” action by Canadian truckers, turned tense as about 100 police stood guard on the steps of parliament. Many of the vehicles that jammed central Wellington’s streets the previous day had left by yesterday, but a hardcore of several hundred protesters pitched tents and refused to leave. Three were arrested after trying to breach the police line, as supporters chanted “let them through,” but officials said the event remained largely peaceful. “Police will ... continue to monitor activity recognizing that people have a right to peaceful protest,” they said.
ISRAEL
Syrian soldier dies in attack
A Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded in an Israeli attack near the capital, Damascus, Syrian state media said. The Israeli military said it attacked targets in Syria shortly after an anti-aircraft missile was fired early yesterday from the Arab nation into northern Israel. It said the Syrian rocket exploded in the air and was not intercepted by air defenses, but it activated warning sirens in the north. There were no reports of injuries or damage there. In a rare statement acknowledging attacks inside Syria, the Israeli army said it struck Syrian facilities used in targeting Israeli aircraft, including a radar and anti-aircraft batteries. The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles in the vicinity of Damascus and some of them were brought down by air defenses.
MALAYSIA
Ex-PM gets COVID-19
Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he was in good condition. Yassin wrote on Twitter that he was only experiencing mild symptoms. “In accordance with the health ministry’s protocols, I will undergo quarantine at home,” he said, urging those who might have been his close contacts to follow the ministry’s COVID-19 rules. The development comes a day after he chaired the National Recovery Council meeting, which proposed reopening the nation’s borders to international visitors as early as March 1. The meeting was followed by a media briefing. Based on the pictures posted on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page, those who attended the meeting include Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes, Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister of Finance Zafrul Aziz and Minister of Trade Azmin Ali.
CHINA
Chained woman probe starts
Authorities in eastern China are investigating the case of a woman found chained by the neck in a hut in freezing weather, images of which sparked outrage online. The woman, identified only as “Little Plum Blossom,” was found in a shed on the outskirts of Xuzhou City in Jiangsu Province late last month, wearing only thin clothing. Reports said she had been married to a local man, had given birth to eight children and had a serious mental illness. She is being treated in a hospital by a team of physicians, and is in stable physical and mental condition, the Global Times said. State media reports said the woman’s hometown is far away in Yunnan Province. Authorities are investigating possible negligence by local officials, while suspicions have also been raised that the woman might have been trafficked, the reports said.
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
DEMOCRACY PROTESTS: Samuel Phillip Bickett said he would further appeal his case, as a high court judge ruled that he serve out the remainder of his jail term A US lawyer working in Hong Kong yesterday lost his appeal and was jailed for assaulting a plainclothes policeman when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public three years ago. The confrontation occurred toward the end of the huge and often violent democracy protests that rocked the territory. At the time, Hong Kong’s 30,000 police officers were allowed to carry retractable batons during off-duty hours to protect themselves during a period when the popularity of law enforcement had plummeted. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, thought he was breaking up a fight inside a Hong Kong subway station
When Hong Kong made a COVID-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu — wary of government tracking — decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead. The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in Hong Kong, where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep. Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends. “I just don’t like being forced,” Birdy said