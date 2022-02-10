The WHO yesterday urged rich countries to pay their fair share of the money needed for its plan to conquer COVID-19 by contributing US$16 billion as a matter of urgency.
The rapid cash injection into its Access to COVID Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) could finish off COVID-19 as a global health emergency this year, the WHO said.
The WHO-led ACT-A is aimed at developing, producing, procuring and distributing tools to tackle the pandemic: vaccines, tests, treatments and personal protective equipment (PPE).
Photo: Reuters
ACT-A gave birth to the COVAX facility, designed to ensure that poorer countries could access eventual vaccines, correctly predicting that richer nations would hog doses coming off the production lines.
By the middle of last month, COVAX had delivered more than 1 billion vaccine doses.
ACT-A needed US$23.4 billion for its program for the year from October last year to September, but only US$800 million has so far been raised.
The scheme therefore wants US$16 billion up front from wealthy nations to “close the immediate financing gap,” with the rest to be self-funded by middle-income countries.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 made it all the more urgent to ensure that tests, treatments and vaccines are distributed equitably.
“If higher-income countries pay their fair share of the ACT-A costs, the partnership can support low and middle-income countries to overcome low COVID-19 vaccination levels, weak testing and medicine shortages,” he said in a statement. “Science gave us the tools to fight COVID-19. If they are shared globally in solidarity, we can end COVID-19 as a global health emergency this year.”
Just 0.4 percent of the 4.7 billion COVID-19 tests administered globally during the pandemic have been used in low-income countries, while only 10 percent of people in those nations have received at least one vaccine dose.
ACT-A has come up with a new “fair share” financing model on how much each of the world’s wealthy countries should contribute, based on the size of their national economy, and what they would gain from a faster recovery of the global economy and trade.
For the 2020-2021 budget, only six countries — Canada, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Sweden — met or exceeded what would have been their fair share.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, cochair of the ACT-A facilitation council, said that inequitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments is prolonging the pandemic.
“I urge my fellow leaders to step up in solidarity, meet their fair shares and help reclaim our lives from this virus,” he said.
Ramaphosa and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, his fellow cochair, have written to 55 capitals — all high-income countries, G20 upper middle-income nations and two other middle-income states — outlining their “fair share” and encouraging them to pay up.
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
DEMOCRACY PROTESTS: Samuel Phillip Bickett said he would further appeal his case, as a high court judge ruled that he serve out the remainder of his jail term A US lawyer working in Hong Kong yesterday lost his appeal and was jailed for assaulting a plainclothes policeman when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public three years ago. The confrontation occurred toward the end of the huge and often violent democracy protests that rocked the territory. At the time, Hong Kong’s 30,000 police officers were allowed to carry retractable batons during off-duty hours to protect themselves during a period when the popularity of law enforcement had plummeted. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, thought he was breaking up a fight inside a Hong Kong subway station
When Hong Kong made a COVID-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu — wary of government tracking — decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead. The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in Hong Kong, where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep. Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends. “I just don’t like being forced,” Birdy said