Back-to-school COVID-19 packs sent to students in the Australian state of Tasmania have been mocked after elementary school children were sent comically large adult surgical masks.
Parents have been assured that smaller sizes would be available at schools upon request after many took to social media, posting pictures of the oversize masks covering the entire faces of young children.
“A perfect fit, protects the nose, mouth, eyes and probably the ears too,” one person wrote on social media.
“My granddaughter in grade 5 got adult masks too, and how long are five masks going to last?” another person wrote. “It’s a joke really.”
Amy Pennicott said that she had tried an adult mask on her young child, which was unfeasible for her to wear in or outside of the classroom.
“My daughter is 10, 11 in June, and it’s clearly way too big,” she said. “The adult masks definitely are not alright for children.”
A spokesperson from the Tasmania Department of Education confirmed that one size of surgical masks — the adult size — was included in the student’s COVID-19 care packs distributed to families ahead of their return to school.
“However, where that size of mask does not fit the student at primary school, there is a supply of smaller masks available at schools to ensure they are accessible for all students who want to wear them given they are not mandatory,” the spokesperson said. “While mask wearing is not mandatory in primary schools, primary schools across Tasmania have received a supply of more than 600,000 junior surgical masks if a child chooses to wear one and does not have their own.”
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
DEMOCRACY PROTESTS: Samuel Phillip Bickett said he would further appeal his case, as a high court judge ruled that he serve out the remainder of his jail term A US lawyer working in Hong Kong yesterday lost his appeal and was jailed for assaulting a plainclothes policeman when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public three years ago. The confrontation occurred toward the end of the huge and often violent democracy protests that rocked the territory. At the time, Hong Kong’s 30,000 police officers were allowed to carry retractable batons during off-duty hours to protect themselves during a period when the popularity of law enforcement had plummeted. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, thought he was breaking up a fight inside a Hong Kong subway station
When Hong Kong made a COVID-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu — wary of government tracking — decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead. The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in Hong Kong, where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep. Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends. “I just don’t like being forced,” Birdy said