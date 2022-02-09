Germany might be known for its speed limit-less Autobahns, but a Czech businessman’s suspected 417kph drag down a stretch of motorway has run into trouble with local law enforcement.
The prosecutors’ office in Stendal in Saxony-Anhalt state said it had launched a probe into a potential illegal race over the incident.
The wealthy sports car owner from the Czech Republic posted videos of the drive in a Bugatti Chiron on YouTube, bringing attention to the incident.
“We thank God for the safety and good circumstances,” Radim Passer wrote in the video description on his channel.
Some of the videos display a virtual speedometer which reaches 417kph on a stretch of motorway between Berlin and Magdeburg.
While the recordings were made in the middle of last year, the videos were only recently posted online.
They have since been viewed millions of times.
In response to comments that said the drive was irresponsible and dangerous, Passer said he had “good visibility” and highlighted his Bugatti’s braking power.
Highway police initiated an investigation after the feat was reported widely.
The results were handed over to the prosecutors’ office, which began a legal assessment of the incident.
According to the criminal code, a solo drive can still be classed as a prohibited race if the driver “advances at an inappropriate speed and in a manner that grossly violates the traffic code and is reckless.”
German Minister of Transport Volker Wissing condemned the driver’s attitude, saying that while there is no speed limit, the car should always be “under control.”
Others have used the incident to make the case for introducing a legal limit, including Lower Saxony Premier Stephan Weil, who told Spiegel magazine there were “many good reasons” to cap speed on motorways, including the environment and safety.
