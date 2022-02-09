In 2017, Michel Roccati was in a motorbike crash that left his lower body completely paralyzed. In 2020, he walked again, thanks to a breakthrough new spinal cord implant.
The implant sends electrical pulses to his muscles, mimicking the action of the brain, and could one day help people with severe spinal injuries stand, walk and exercise.
It builds on long-running research into using electrical pulses to improve quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries, including a 2018 study by the same team that helped people with partial lower-body paralysis walk again.
“It was a very emotional experience,” Roccati told journalists of the first time the electrical pulses were activated and he took a step.
He was one of three people involved in the study, which was published on Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, all of them unable to move their lower bodies after accidents.
However, the three were able to take steps shortly after the 6cm implant was inserted and its pulses were fine-tuned.
“These electrodes were longer and larger than the ones we had previously implanted, and we could access more muscles thanks to this new technology,” said Jocelyne Bloch, a neurosurgeon at the Lausanne University Hospital who helped lead the trial.
Those initial steps, while breathtaking for the researchers and the patients, were difficult and required support bars and significant upper body strength.
However, the patients could start rehabilitation immediately, and within four months Roccati could walk with only a frame for balance.
“It’s not that it’s a miracle right away, not by far,” said Gregoire Courtine, a neuroscientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology who also led the research.
Roccati is now “able to stand for two hours — he walks almost 1km without stopping,” he said.
The Italian described being able to look clients in the eye, have a drink at a standing table and take a shower standing up thanks to the implant.
He and others in the trial were also able to climb stairs, swim and canoe.
The improvements depend on the electrical stimulation, which is triggered via a computer that activates a pattern of pulses.
Two of the patients can now activate their muscles slightly without electrical pulses, but only minimally.
“We believe there is a bright future for neurological stimulation technology,” Courtine said. “We’ll do [it] as fast as we can.”
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
‘NOBODY CAN SAY ANYTHING’: The CCP has tightened its grip on critics to preserve a ‘perfect’ image of the Winter Games, a Human Rights Watch researcher said A chill is blowing through Chinese civil society as activists, journalists and academics report receiving police warnings and censorship of their social media platforms in the past few weeks as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics from today through Feb. 20. In mid-January, the Beijing-based human rights activist Hu Jia (胡佳) wrote on Twitter that China’s state security apparatus was summoning activists around the country to question them and warn them to stay silent. The author Zhang Yihe (章詒和) and prominent journalist Gao Yu (高瑜) said they had lost some or all of their access to WeChat, China’s dominant social media