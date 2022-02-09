Spinal cord implant helps paralyzed people walk

LONGER ELECTRODES: Electrical stimuli from a computer that mimic the actions of the brain allow paralyzed people in the program to climb stairs, swim and canoe

AFP, TOKYO





In 2017, Michel Roccati was in a motorbike crash that left his lower body completely paralyzed. In 2020, he walked again, thanks to a breakthrough new spinal cord implant.

The implant sends electrical pulses to his muscles, mimicking the action of the brain, and could one day help people with severe spinal injuries stand, walk and exercise.

It builds on long-running research into using electrical pulses to improve quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries, including a 2018 study by the same team that helped people with partial lower-body paralysis walk again.

“It was a very emotional experience,” Roccati told journalists of the first time the electrical pulses were activated and he took a step.

He was one of three people involved in the study, which was published on Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, all of them unable to move their lower bodies after accidents.

However, the three were able to take steps shortly after the 6cm implant was inserted and its pulses were fine-tuned.

“These electrodes were longer and larger than the ones we had previously implanted, and we could access more muscles thanks to this new technology,” said Jocelyne Bloch, a neurosurgeon at the Lausanne University Hospital who helped lead the trial.

Those initial steps, while breathtaking for the researchers and the patients, were difficult and required support bars and significant upper body strength.

However, the patients could start rehabilitation immediately, and within four months Roccati could walk with only a frame for balance.

“It’s not that it’s a miracle right away, not by far,” said Gregoire Courtine, a neuroscientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology who also led the research.

Roccati is now “able to stand for two hours — he walks almost 1km without stopping,” he said.

The Italian described being able to look clients in the eye, have a drink at a standing table and take a shower standing up thanks to the implant.

He and others in the trial were also able to climb stairs, swim and canoe.

The improvements depend on the electrical stimulation, which is triggered via a computer that activates a pattern of pulses.

Two of the patients can now activate their muscles slightly without electrical pulses, but only minimally.

“We believe there is a bright future for neurological stimulation technology,” Courtine said. “We’ll do [it] as fast as we can.”