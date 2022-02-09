A fire that raged for two days in Kenya’s Aberdare National Park has been extinguished after burning through hundreds of hectares of wilderness, a government forest official said on Monday.
The blaze started on Saturday and dozens of forest rangers, firefighters and volunteers had struggled to control the fire from spreading, as suspicions of arson emerged.
The park was etched in history when Britain’s Elizabeth II, then a princess on a 1952 visit to Kenya, received news of her father’s death while staying at the Treetops Hotel, a remote game-watching lodge built high into a tree in the Aberdare forest.
Photo: AFP
“The fire is completely suppressed,” Kenya Forest Service regional head Samuel Ihure said.
About 600 hectares of bushland was torched, Ihure added.
Rhino Ark, a conservation charity in Kenya, earlier said that it had sent in helicopters to conduct an aerial survey of the area to estimate the extent of the damage to the forest cover.
“Thirty-five trained firefighters have been deployed by chopper on the southern fireline,” the group wrote on Twitter on Monday.
“We have firefighters who are doing a decent job up there — so far, so good,” Rhino Ark official Adam Mwangi said.
“They are managing to control it, but it has not been completed,” he added.
“Definitely it is a fire caused by human activities,” Mwangi said, as speculation mounted about the possibility of arson.
The park lies about 100km north of the capital, Nairobi, in the Aberdare mountain range.
It is home to spectacular waterfalls and lush bamboo jungles, as well as a variety of wildlife, including leopards, elephants and critically endangered black rhinos.
The mountain range is the third-highest in Kenya, reaching a summit of just over 4,000m.
Concern has grown over a contentious proposal before parliament that could allow politicians to determine if public forest can be carved out and handed over to private interests.
The amendment to the Forest Conservation and Management Act — reforms passed after decades of rampant land clearing — has roused significant community anger and sparked fears that it could result in unchecked logging and environmental destruction.
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
‘NOBODY CAN SAY ANYTHING’: The CCP has tightened its grip on critics to preserve a ‘perfect’ image of the Winter Games, a Human Rights Watch researcher said A chill is blowing through Chinese civil society as activists, journalists and academics report receiving police warnings and censorship of their social media platforms in the past few weeks as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics from today through Feb. 20. In mid-January, the Beijing-based human rights activist Hu Jia (胡佳) wrote on Twitter that China’s state security apparatus was summoning activists around the country to question them and warn them to stay silent. The author Zhang Yihe (章詒和) and prominent journalist Gao Yu (高瑜) said they had lost some or all of their access to WeChat, China’s dominant social media