Kenyans exstinguish forest blaze

CRIMINAL ACT? ‘Definitely it is a fire caused by human activities,’ Rhino Ark official Adam Mwangi said, as speculation mounted about the possibility of arson

AFP, ABERDARE, Kenya





A fire that raged for two days in Kenya’s Aberdare National Park has been extinguished after burning through hundreds of hectares of wilderness, a government forest official said on Monday.

The blaze started on Saturday and dozens of forest rangers, firefighters and volunteers had struggled to control the fire from spreading, as suspicions of arson emerged.

The park was etched in history when Britain’s Elizabeth II, then a princess on a 1952 visit to Kenya, received news of her father’s death while staying at the Treetops Hotel, a remote game-watching lodge built high into a tree in the Aberdare forest.

People help stop the spread of a forest fire at Aberdare National Park in Kenya on Monday. Photo: AFP

“The fire is completely suppressed,” Kenya Forest Service regional head Samuel Ihure said.

About 600 hectares of bushland was torched, Ihure added.

Rhino Ark, a conservation charity in Kenya, earlier said that it had sent in helicopters to conduct an aerial survey of the area to estimate the extent of the damage to the forest cover.

“Thirty-five trained firefighters have been deployed by chopper on the southern fireline,” the group wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“We have firefighters who are doing a decent job up there — so far, so good,” Rhino Ark official Adam Mwangi said.

“They are managing to control it, but it has not been completed,” he added.

“Definitely it is a fire caused by human activities,” Mwangi said, as speculation mounted about the possibility of arson.

The park lies about 100km north of the capital, Nairobi, in the Aberdare mountain range.

It is home to spectacular waterfalls and lush bamboo jungles, as well as a variety of wildlife, including leopards, elephants and critically endangered black rhinos.

The mountain range is the third-highest in Kenya, reaching a summit of just over 4,000m.

Concern has grown over a contentious proposal before parliament that could allow politicians to determine if public forest can be carved out and handed over to private interests.

The amendment to the Forest Conservation and Management Act — reforms passed after decades of rampant land clearing — has roused significant community anger and sparked fears that it could result in unchecked logging and environmental destruction.