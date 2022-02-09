Israel PM pledges action over police Pegasus-gate

SPREADING SCANDAL: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Pegasus malware ‘was designed to fight ... serious crime, not to be used against citizens’

AFP, JERUSALEM





Israel’s domestic spying scandal widened on Monday, with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowing government action following new reports that police illegally used the Pegasus malware to hack cellphones of dozens of prominent figures.

The latest bombshell from business daily Calcalist reported that Pegasus was allegedly used against a son of former Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers, as well as activists, senior government officials, businesspeople and others.

Calcalist had reported that the controversial malware, which can turn a cellphone into a pocket spying device, was used by police against leaders of an anti-Netanyahu protest movement.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks to reporters at his office in Jerusalem on Jan. 2. Photo: Reuters

After Monday’s report emerged, Bennett vowed that his government “won’t leave this without a response.”

“The reports apparently describe a very grave situation that is unacceptable in a democracy,” Bennett said. “These cybertools were designed to fight terrorism and serious crime, not to be used against citizens. We will see to a transparent, in-depth and quick inquiry.”

As Bennett vowed action, Israeli Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev, who oversees the police, said that he would seek authorization for a government commission of inquiry.

The police said in a statement that Israeli Commissioner of Police Yaakov Shabtai requested an “external and independent investigation committee,” and that police would “cooperate fully and transparently.”

The revelations are having an effect on Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial. Netanyahu is accused of seeking to trade regulatory favors with media moguls in exchange for favorable coverage, including on Walla.

Netanyahu has denied the charges.

Calcalist reported that key witness Ilan Yeshua, former chief executive of the Walla news site, was a target.

The Israeli Ministry of Justice said that the Jerusalem District Court canceled a hearing in Netanyahu’s trial that was to take place yesterday, and instructed prosecutors to answer questions from the former prime minister’s lawyers about the extent of the espionage.

The lawyers last week submitted questions after multiple Israeli broadcasters reported that police might have used spyware on Shlomo Filber, a former Netanyahu ally turned state witness.

Avner Netanyahu, one of the prime minister’s sons, was also on the list.

“I truly am shocked,” he wrote on Facebook.

His father, now Israel’s opposition leader, reportedly promoted Pegasus as a diplomatic tool to cultivate relationships with other countries.

On Monday, the former prime minister demanded an independent investigation of Israeli police use of spyware.

“They stripped citizens naked,” Benjamin Netanyahu said of police in an impassioned speech in the Israeli parliament. “They followed them, listened to them, entered their most hidden secrets and who knows what forbidden use they made of this spying?”

Software developer NSO has consistently denied wrongdoing throughout the multi-stranded Pegasus scandal, stressing that it does not operate the system once sold to clients, and has no access to any of the data collected.