Israel’s domestic spying scandal widened on Monday, with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowing government action following new reports that police illegally used the Pegasus malware to hack cellphones of dozens of prominent figures.
The latest bombshell from business daily Calcalist reported that Pegasus was allegedly used against a son of former Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers, as well as activists, senior government officials, businesspeople and others.
Calcalist had reported that the controversial malware, which can turn a cellphone into a pocket spying device, was used by police against leaders of an anti-Netanyahu protest movement.
Photo: Reuters
After Monday’s report emerged, Bennett vowed that his government “won’t leave this without a response.”
“The reports apparently describe a very grave situation that is unacceptable in a democracy,” Bennett said. “These cybertools were designed to fight terrorism and serious crime, not to be used against citizens. We will see to a transparent, in-depth and quick inquiry.”
As Bennett vowed action, Israeli Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev, who oversees the police, said that he would seek authorization for a government commission of inquiry.
The police said in a statement that Israeli Commissioner of Police Yaakov Shabtai requested an “external and independent investigation committee,” and that police would “cooperate fully and transparently.”
The revelations are having an effect on Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial. Netanyahu is accused of seeking to trade regulatory favors with media moguls in exchange for favorable coverage, including on Walla.
Netanyahu has denied the charges.
Calcalist reported that key witness Ilan Yeshua, former chief executive of the Walla news site, was a target.
The Israeli Ministry of Justice said that the Jerusalem District Court canceled a hearing in Netanyahu’s trial that was to take place yesterday, and instructed prosecutors to answer questions from the former prime minister’s lawyers about the extent of the espionage.
The lawyers last week submitted questions after multiple Israeli broadcasters reported that police might have used spyware on Shlomo Filber, a former Netanyahu ally turned state witness.
Avner Netanyahu, one of the prime minister’s sons, was also on the list.
“I truly am shocked,” he wrote on Facebook.
His father, now Israel’s opposition leader, reportedly promoted Pegasus as a diplomatic tool to cultivate relationships with other countries.
On Monday, the former prime minister demanded an independent investigation of Israeli police use of spyware.
“They stripped citizens naked,” Benjamin Netanyahu said of police in an impassioned speech in the Israeli parliament. “They followed them, listened to them, entered their most hidden secrets and who knows what forbidden use they made of this spying?”
Software developer NSO has consistently denied wrongdoing throughout the multi-stranded Pegasus scandal, stressing that it does not operate the system once sold to clients, and has no access to any of the data collected.
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
‘NOBODY CAN SAY ANYTHING’: The CCP has tightened its grip on critics to preserve a ‘perfect’ image of the Winter Games, a Human Rights Watch researcher said A chill is blowing through Chinese civil society as activists, journalists and academics report receiving police warnings and censorship of their social media platforms in the past few weeks as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics from today through Feb. 20. In mid-January, the Beijing-based human rights activist Hu Jia (胡佳) wrote on Twitter that China’s state security apparatus was summoning activists around the country to question them and warn them to stay silent. The author Zhang Yihe (章詒和) and prominent journalist Gao Yu (高瑜) said they had lost some or all of their access to WeChat, China’s dominant social media