Nine people died in three days of more than 100 avalanches rolling across Austria, authorities said on Sunday.
Most of the avalanches hit the western Tyrol region, and five people died on Friday alone, rescue services said.
Police said that incident had claimed the lives of a group of Swedish skiers going off-piste with a mountain guide in the zone around Ischgl, near the Swiss border.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The monitor and four of the group were swept away with just one group member surviving. He managed to call for help and was airlifted out by helicopter.
Also on Friday, a man aged 60 and his wife of 61 were engulfed while cross country skiing near the village of Auffach, Tyrol police said.
On Saturday, an Austrian aged 58 died at Schirmn near Innsbruck in an avalanche, which injured four others.
Further west, an experienced skier of 43 was killed in the popular Vorarlberg region as Austria saw exceptional quantities of snow fall going into and across the weekend.
Five winter sports enthusiasts were buried by snowfall in the major resort of Soelden, but were all rescued.
“The past three days have seen some 100 avalanche-type incidents requiring 70 interventions,” Tyroo regional authorities said on Sunday, dubbing the situation “unprecedented” and warning of more to come.
In the past few years, avalanches have killed about 20 people a year in Austria, fewer over the past two years after the COVID-19 pandemic vastly reduced skier numbers.
