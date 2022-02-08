Macron flies to Moscow in risky move

INTO ‘PUTIN’S LAIR’: Macron aims to use the diplomatic mission to buy time and freeze the Ukraine situation ahead of crucial European elections, including in France

Reuters, MOSCOW





French President Emmanuel Macron was yesterday to fly to Moscow in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion.

Macron has made a frenetic series of telephone calls with Western allies, Putin and the Ukrainian leader over the past week. He will follow up today with a visit to Kiev, staking a lot of political capital on a mission that could prove embarrassing if he returns empty-handed.

“We’re heading to Putin’s lair, in many ways it’s a throw of the dice,” one source close to Macron said.

Civilians holding wooden replicas of Kalashnikov assault rifles take a military training course at an abandoned factory in Kiev on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Russia has massed 100,000 troops near Ukraine and demanded that NATO and US security guarantees, including that NATO never admit Ukraine as a member.

Two sources close to Macron said that one aim of his visit was to buy time and freeze the situation for several months, at least until a “Super April” of elections in Europe — in Hungary, Slovenia and, crucially for Macron, in France.

The French leader, who has earned a reputation for highly publicized diplomatic forays since he took power in 2017, has tried to cajole and confront Putin over the past five years. His efforts have brought close dialogue with the Russian leader as well as painful setbacks.

Soon after his election, Macron rolled out the red carpet for Putin at the Palace of Versailles, but also used the visit to publicly decry Russian meddling during the election. Two years later, the pair met at the French president’s summer residence.

Macron’s many overtures did not prevent Russian encroachment into traditional French spheres of influence in Africa, culminating late last year with the arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali. French officials think they are supported by the Kremlin.

Eastern European countries who suffered decades under Soviet rule have criticized Macron’s cooperative stance on Russia, leery of Macron’s talk of negotiating a “new European security order” with Russia.

To counter critics ahead of the trip and take on the mantle of European leadership in this crisis, Macron has been at pains to consult with other Western leaders this time, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden.

The French president’s visit to Moscow and Ukraine comes less than three months before a presidential election at home. His political advisers see a potential electoral dividend, although Macron has yet to announce whether he will run.

“For the president, it’s an opportunity to show his leadership in Europe. That he is above the fray,” one French government source said.