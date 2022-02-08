The African Union (AU) has condemned a “wave” of military coups that has seen an unprecedented number of member states suspended from the bloc, a senior official said on Sunday, the last day of its annual summit.
The coups were among the main issues expected to be discussed at the summit, along with the AU’s response to a war in the north of host country Ethiopia.
Less than two weeks before the summit began on Saturday, Burkina Faso became the fourth country to be suspended by the AU after disgruntled soldiers toppled Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. Guinea, Mali and Sudan are also currently suspended.
“Every African leader in the assembly has condemned unequivocally ... the wave of unconstitutional changes of government,” Bankole Adeoye, head of the AU’s Peace and Security Council, told a news conference on Sunday.
“At no time in the history of the African Union have we had four countries in one calendar year, in 12 months, been suspended,” Adeoye said.
Addressing African foreign ministers ahead of the summit, Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, denounced a “worrying resurgence” of such coups.
However, the AU has been accused of an inconsistent response, notably by not suspending Chad after a military council took over following the death of long-time Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno on the battlefield in April last year.
While Adeoye touted the AU’s use of suspensions to punish coup leaders, analysts say the body must do more to prevent coups.
“It is only when crisis hits that we say: ‘Gosh, how come this country is falling apart like this so quickly?’” said Solomon Dersso, founder of the AU-focused Amani Africa think tank.
Most of the summit took place behind closed doors, so it is unclear whether it substantively addressed the war in Ethiopia.
Ethiopia hosts the AU, which makes an intervention by the bloc especially delicate, and Faki waited until nine months after the fighting began to appoint Olusegun Obasanjo as a special envoy tasked with trying to broker a ceasefire.
Ethiopia has also held a seat on the Peace and Security Council throughout the conflict.
“We are all working for peace,” Adeoye said.
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
‘NOBODY CAN SAY ANYTHING’: The CCP has tightened its grip on critics to preserve a ‘perfect’ image of the Winter Games, a Human Rights Watch researcher said A chill is blowing through Chinese civil society as activists, journalists and academics report receiving police warnings and censorship of their social media platforms in the past few weeks as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics from today through Feb. 20. In mid-January, the Beijing-based human rights activist Hu Jia (胡佳) wrote on Twitter that China’s state security apparatus was summoning activists around the country to question them and warn them to stay silent. The author Zhang Yihe (章詒和) and prominent journalist Gao Yu (高瑜) said they had lost some or all of their access to WeChat, China’s dominant social media
‘STORMY CHEERS’: State media said Kim Jong-un was ushering in a new era where people’s happiness and desire to build a powerful country would be realized North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife attended a Lunar New Year’s Day concert in Pyongyang where he received thunderous cheers from audience members and artists who praised him for heralding a “new era” of national power, state media reported. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) yesterday said that Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, were greeted with “stormy cheers” after arriving at Pyongyang’s massive Mansudae Art Theater for Tuesday’s concert. The KCNA said the audience appreciated that Kim was “ushering in on this land a new world and a new era when the people’s ideals and happiness and desire
Starting on Saturday, Austrians over the age of 18 must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the possibility of a heavy fine, an unprecedented measure in the EU. The new measure, adopted on Jan. 20 by the Austrian parliament, was signed into law by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Friday, the culmination of a process that began in November last year. The government decided to pursue its new tougher approach despite criticism within the country. “No other country in Europe is following us on compulsory vaccines,” said Manuel Krautgartner, who has campaigned against the new approach. In neighboring Germany, a similar law