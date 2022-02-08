African Union decries coups

AFP, ADDIS ABABA





The African Union (AU) has condemned a “wave” of military coups that has seen an unprecedented number of member states suspended from the bloc, a senior official said on Sunday, the last day of its annual summit.

The coups were among the main issues expected to be discussed at the summit, along with the AU’s response to a war in the north of host country Ethiopia.

Less than two weeks before the summit began on Saturday, Burkina Faso became the fourth country to be suspended by the AU after disgruntled soldiers toppled Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. Guinea, Mali and Sudan are also currently suspended.

“Every African leader in the assembly has condemned unequivocally ... the wave of unconstitutional changes of government,” Bankole Adeoye, head of the AU’s Peace and Security Council, told a news conference on Sunday.

“At no time in the history of the African Union have we had four countries in one calendar year, in 12 months, been suspended,” Adeoye said.

Addressing African foreign ministers ahead of the summit, Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, denounced a “worrying resurgence” of such coups.

However, the AU has been accused of an inconsistent response, notably by not suspending Chad after a military council took over following the death of long-time Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno on the battlefield in April last year.

While Adeoye touted the AU’s use of suspensions to punish coup leaders, analysts say the body must do more to prevent coups.

“It is only when crisis hits that we say: ‘Gosh, how come this country is falling apart like this so quickly?’” said Solomon Dersso, founder of the AU-focused Amani Africa think tank.

Most of the summit took place behind closed doors, so it is unclear whether it substantively addressed the war in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia hosts the AU, which makes an intervention by the bloc especially delicate, and Faki waited until nine months after the fighting began to appoint Olusegun Obasanjo as a special envoy tasked with trying to broker a ceasefire.

Ethiopia has also held a seat on the Peace and Security Council throughout the conflict.

“We are all working for peace,” Adeoye said.