World News Quick Take

Agencies





CANADA

Ottawa protests grow

More demonstrators on Saturday poured onto the streets of Ottawa and other cities demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as protests against virus restrictions entered their second week. In the capital, demonstrators huddled around campfires in bone-chilling temperatures and erected portable saunas and bouncy castles for children outside Parliament, while waving Canadian flags and shouting anti-government slogans. Their chants of “freedom” were met with cries of “go home” by a smaller group of counter-protestors fed up with the week-long occupation of the capital. Similar protests were happening in almost every major Canadian city.

BRAZIL

Hundreds protest killing

Hundreds of people on Saturday marched in Brazil to demand justice for a young Congolese immigrant who was beaten to death in a bar on a Rio de Janeiro beach. Moise Kabagambe, 24, died on the night of Jan. 24 at the bar where he worked in the upscale Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, allegedly after demanding that his manager pay him overdue wages for two days of work, authorities and family members said. Members of Kabagambe’s family were in attendance. Other protests in his name were held in Sao Paulo, Salvador, Belo Horizonte and Brasilia.

INDIA

‘Nightingale’ dies aged 92

Lata Mangeshkar, an iconic singer who defined the country’s music for generations, died yesterday at the age of 92. She was on Jan. 11 hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Mangeshkar died of “multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization,” said Pratit Samdani, a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Mangeshkar’s voice rang out from radios, televisions and movie theaters in a career spanning 73 years. The defining voice for many, Mangeshkar was often called the “Nightingale.” She is to receive a state funeral, and the government plans to observe state mourning with flags at half-mast through today, the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Born in 1929 in pre-independence India, Mangeshkar sang more than 15,000 songs in 36 languages.

MOROCCO

Boy in well found dead

The country yesterday was in shock after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a five-day rescue operation. The ordeal of “little Rayan” had gained global attention since he fell down the well on Tuesday. Throughout the operation to extricate him from the bottom of the 32m-deep well, authorities had said that they did not know whether he was alive. Reflecting the emotions provoked by the drama, it was the Cabinet that announced he had been found dead. By Saturday, rescue crews, using bulldozers and front-end loaders, had excavated the surrounding red earth down to the level where the boy was trapped, and drill teams began creating a horizontal tunnel to reach him from the side. However, progress slowed to a snail’s pace as the drill teams worked by hand to avoid any vibrations that might bring the brittle soil down on the boy, local authorities said.