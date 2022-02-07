CANADA
Ottawa protests grow
More demonstrators on Saturday poured onto the streets of Ottawa and other cities demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as protests against virus restrictions entered their second week. In the capital, demonstrators huddled around campfires in bone-chilling temperatures and erected portable saunas and bouncy castles for children outside Parliament, while waving Canadian flags and shouting anti-government slogans. Their chants of “freedom” were met with cries of “go home” by a smaller group of counter-protestors fed up with the week-long occupation of the capital. Similar protests were happening in almost every major Canadian city.
BRAZIL
Hundreds protest killing
Hundreds of people on Saturday marched in Brazil to demand justice for a young Congolese immigrant who was beaten to death in a bar on a Rio de Janeiro beach. Moise Kabagambe, 24, died on the night of Jan. 24 at the bar where he worked in the upscale Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, allegedly after demanding that his manager pay him overdue wages for two days of work, authorities and family members said. Members of Kabagambe’s family were in attendance. Other protests in his name were held in Sao Paulo, Salvador, Belo Horizonte and Brasilia.
INDIA
‘Nightingale’ dies aged 92
Lata Mangeshkar, an iconic singer who defined the country’s music for generations, died yesterday at the age of 92. She was on Jan. 11 hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Mangeshkar died of “multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization,” said Pratit Samdani, a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Mangeshkar’s voice rang out from radios, televisions and movie theaters in a career spanning 73 years. The defining voice for many, Mangeshkar was often called the “Nightingale.” She is to receive a state funeral, and the government plans to observe state mourning with flags at half-mast through today, the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Born in 1929 in pre-independence India, Mangeshkar sang more than 15,000 songs in 36 languages.
MOROCCO
Boy in well found dead
The country yesterday was in shock after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a five-day rescue operation. The ordeal of “little Rayan” had gained global attention since he fell down the well on Tuesday. Throughout the operation to extricate him from the bottom of the 32m-deep well, authorities had said that they did not know whether he was alive. Reflecting the emotions provoked by the drama, it was the Cabinet that announced he had been found dead. By Saturday, rescue crews, using bulldozers and front-end loaders, had excavated the surrounding red earth down to the level where the boy was trapped, and drill teams began creating a horizontal tunnel to reach him from the side. However, progress slowed to a snail’s pace as the drill teams worked by hand to avoid any vibrations that might bring the brittle soil down on the boy, local authorities said.
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
‘NOBODY CAN SAY ANYTHING’: The CCP has tightened its grip on critics to preserve a ‘perfect’ image of the Winter Games, a Human Rights Watch researcher said A chill is blowing through Chinese civil society as activists, journalists and academics report receiving police warnings and censorship of their social media platforms in the past few weeks as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics from today through Feb. 20. In mid-January, the Beijing-based human rights activist Hu Jia (胡佳) wrote on Twitter that China’s state security apparatus was summoning activists around the country to question them and warn them to stay silent. The author Zhang Yihe (章詒和) and prominent journalist Gao Yu (高瑜) said they had lost some or all of their access to WeChat, China’s dominant social media
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for
‘STORMY CHEERS’: State media said Kim Jong-un was ushering in a new era where people’s happiness and desire to build a powerful country would be realized North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife attended a Lunar New Year’s Day concert in Pyongyang where he received thunderous cheers from audience members and artists who praised him for heralding a “new era” of national power, state media reported. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) yesterday said that Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, were greeted with “stormy cheers” after arriving at Pyongyang’s massive Mansudae Art Theater for Tuesday’s concert. The KCNA said the audience appreciated that Kim was “ushering in on this land a new world and a new era when the people’s ideals and happiness and desire