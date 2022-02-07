Peru PM resigns amid domestic abuse reports

AP, LIMA





Peru’s prime minister resigned after three days on the job on Saturday, a day after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced that he would renew his Cabinet yet again amid the biggest crisis since his administration began.

Hector Valer, the third prime minister in the six months of Castillo’s government, said he was “machine-gunned by the newspapers” that created an image of him as “abusive and violent.”

Local media released police complaints from 2016 against Valer for domestic violence in which his wife and daughter accused him of physical aggression, including kicking, punching and hair pulling.

Then-Peruvian prime minister Hector Valer talks to reporters in Lima on Thursday. Photo: AFP / Peruvian Presidency / Juan Pablo Azabache

Valer, whose wife died last year, denied assaulting them.

He is Peru’s shortest-serving prime minister in 42 years.

Castillo is to name a new prime minister, his fourth, and has promised that the new Cabinet would be broad-based and open to all political parties.

Castillo’s government remains mired in crisis. For the first time people who voted for him in last year’s election are protesting, criticizing his lack of care in choosing ministers.

Former conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori, who lost to Castillo, said earlier that the president must resign.

“He does not know how to summon people; he does not feel the responsibility of the position,” she said.