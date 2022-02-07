North Korea has over the past year continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges have been an important revenue source for Pyongyang, an annual report submitted on Friday evening to the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea said.
“Although no nuclear tests or launches of ICBMs [intercontinental ballistic missiles] were reported, the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] continued to develop its capability for production of nuclear fissile materials,” the report said.
North Korea has long been banned from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the UN Security Council.
Photo: Korean Central News Agency via AP
“Maintenance and development of DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure continued, and DPRK continued to seek material, technology and know-how for these programs overseas, including through cyber means and joint scientific research,” the report said.
Since 2006, North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions, which the Security Council has bolstered over the years in an effort to target funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
The monitors noted that there had been a “marked acceleration” of missile testing by Pyongyang.
On Friday, the US and others said that North Korea had carried out nine ballistic missile launches last month, adding that it was the largest number in a single month in the history of the country’s weapons of mass destruction and missile programs.
“The DPRK demonstrated increased capabilities for rapid deployment, wide mobility (including at sea) and improved resilience of its missile forces,” the monitors said.
North Korea’s mission to the UN in New York City did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The monitors said “cyberattacks, particularly on cryptocurrency assets, remain an important revenue source” for North Korea, and that they had received information that North Korean hackers continued to target financial institutions, cryptocurrency firms and exchanges.
“According to a member state, DPRK cyberactors stole more than US$50 million between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia,” the report said.
The monitors also cited a report last month by cybersecurity firm Chainalysis that said North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms that extracted nearly US$400 million of digital assets last year.
In 2019, the monitors reported that North Korea had generated an estimated US$2 billion for its weapons of mass destruction programs using widespread and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.
The latest report said that North Korea’s strict blockade in response to the COVID-19 pandemic meant that “illicit trade, including in luxury goods, has largely ceased.”
Over the years, the UN Security Council has banned North Korean exports, including coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, and capped imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products.
“Although maritime exports from DPRK of coal increased in the second half of 2021, they were still at relatively low levels,” the monitors said.
“The quantity of illicit imports of refined petroleum increased sharply in the same period, but at a much lower level than in previous years,” the report said.
North Korea’s humanitarian situation “continues to worsen,” the monitors said, attributing the crisis to the COVID-19 blockade.
