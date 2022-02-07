Queen Elizabeth II, who yesterday became the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, has announced that she wants Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.
The 95-year-old said that she hoped her daughter-in-law would be known as Queen Consort when Charles accedes to the throne, in a remarkable journey to public acceptance for Camilla after being vilified for her role in the breakup of Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana.
Addressing the nation in a written statement on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the queen said that when Charles becomes monarch she hopes that Britons would give him and Camilla the “same support that you have given me.”
Photo: AFP
Charles and Camilla, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, had a highly publicized relationship that ended their previous marriages, and there had been doubts over whether the public would accept her.
They married in 2005, with a royal announcement that Camilla would become known as Princess Consort due to the sensitivity of the issue, but she gradually won plaudits as the future king’s loyal wife.
Charles has always been adamant that his “darling wife” should receive the title, The Times reported, citing a source, with a spokesperson for the couple saying on Saturday that they were “touched and honored” by the news.
Photo: AFP
Britain’s newspapers swiftly put the story on their front pages.
“Camilla WILL become Queen,” wrote the Daily Mail, while The Sunday Times said “Queen anoints Queen Camilla,” adding that the move ended “years of controversy and confusion over Camilla’s future title.”
The announcement came as Queen Elizabeth II began her Platinum Jubilee in subdued fashion at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, an 8,100 hectare estate that is close to her heart.
On Saturday, the queen held a reception for local residents at the estate, reportedly her largest in-person public engagement since she had health problems last autumn. The monarch smiled as she cut a cake decorated with the jubilee emblem and received a posy featuring the same flowers as her coronation bouquet.
The guests included Angela Wood, a woman who was involved in creating the recipe for the 1953 coronation chicken. The bright yellow, mildly curried dish was reportedly on Saturday’s menu.
Four days of festivities are planned for early June, coinciding with the anniversary of her 1953 coronation, including a military parade and music concert, street parties, a nationwide “Big Jubilee Lunch” and a “Platinum Pudding Competition.”
Today, there are to be gun salutes in London’s Green Park, close to Buckingham Palace, and at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.
Britain’s longest-serving monarch acceded to the throne at the age of 25 on Feb. 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.
In September 2015, she surpassed Queen Victoria’s 63 years and seven months on the throne and, despite some health concerns, has appeared determined to continue her record-breaking reign.
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
‘NOBODY CAN SAY ANYTHING’: The CCP has tightened its grip on critics to preserve a ‘perfect’ image of the Winter Games, a Human Rights Watch researcher said A chill is blowing through Chinese civil society as activists, journalists and academics report receiving police warnings and censorship of their social media platforms in the past few weeks as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics from today through Feb. 20. In mid-January, the Beijing-based human rights activist Hu Jia (胡佳) wrote on Twitter that China’s state security apparatus was summoning activists around the country to question them and warn them to stay silent. The author Zhang Yihe (章詒和) and prominent journalist Gao Yu (高瑜) said they had lost some or all of their access to WeChat, China’s dominant social media
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for
‘STORMY CHEERS’: State media said Kim Jong-un was ushering in a new era where people’s happiness and desire to build a powerful country would be realized North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife attended a Lunar New Year’s Day concert in Pyongyang where he received thunderous cheers from audience members and artists who praised him for heralding a “new era” of national power, state media reported. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) yesterday said that Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, were greeted with “stormy cheers” after arriving at Pyongyang’s massive Mansudae Art Theater for Tuesday’s concert. The KCNA said the audience appreciated that Kim was “ushering in on this land a new world and a new era when the people’s ideals and happiness and desire