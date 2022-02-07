Queen Elizabeth II rules seven decades

PLATINUM JUBILEE: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has told the kingom she hopes Britons would give Prince Charles and Camilla the ‘same support that you have given me’

AFP, LONDON





Queen Elizabeth II, who yesterday became the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, has announced that she wants Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

The 95-year-old said that she hoped her daughter-in-law would be known as Queen Consort when Charles accedes to the throne, in a remarkable journey to public acceptance for Camilla after being vilified for her role in the breakup of Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana.

Addressing the nation in a written statement on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the queen said that when Charles becomes monarch she hopes that Britons would give him and Camilla the “same support that you have given me.”

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee at a reception in the ballroom of Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Charles and Camilla, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, had a highly publicized relationship that ended their previous marriages, and there had been doubts over whether the public would accept her.

They married in 2005, with a royal announcement that Camilla would become known as Princess Consort due to the sensitivity of the issue, but she gradually won plaudits as the future king’s loyal wife.

Charles has always been adamant that his “darling wife” should receive the title, The Times reported, citing a source, with a spokesperson for the couple saying on Saturday that they were “touched and honored” by the news.

Britain’s Duchess Camilla, left, and Prince Charles leave following the ceremonial opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff on Oct. 14 last year. Photo: AFP

Britain’s newspapers swiftly put the story on their front pages.

“Camilla WILL become Queen,” wrote the Daily Mail, while The Sunday Times said “Queen anoints Queen Camilla,” adding that the move ended “years of controversy and confusion over Camilla’s future title.”

The announcement came as Queen Elizabeth II began her Platinum Jubilee in subdued fashion at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, an 8,100 hectare estate that is close to her heart.

On Saturday, the queen held a reception for local residents at the estate, reportedly her largest in-person public engagement since she had health problems last autumn. The monarch smiled as she cut a cake decorated with the jubilee emblem and received a posy featuring the same flowers as her coronation bouquet.

The guests included Angela Wood, a woman who was involved in creating the recipe for the 1953 coronation chicken. The bright yellow, mildly curried dish was reportedly on Saturday’s menu.

Four days of festivities are planned for early June, coinciding with the anniversary of her 1953 coronation, including a military parade and music concert, street parties, a nationwide “Big Jubilee Lunch” and a “Platinum Pudding Competition.”

Today, there are to be gun salutes in London’s Green Park, close to Buckingham Palace, and at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch acceded to the throne at the age of 25 on Feb. 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.

In September 2015, she surpassed Queen Victoria’s 63 years and seven months on the throne and, despite some health concerns, has appeared determined to continue her record-breaking reign.