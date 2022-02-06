In an extraordinary move, the Republican Party officially said that then-US president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat and the deadly attack on the US Capitol were “legitimate political discourse.”
A leading Democrat on the US House of Representatives committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6 last year said that historians would be “aghast.”
The move by the Republican National Committee (RNC) came at its winter meetings in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, as part of the formal censure of US representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only Republicans on the House panel.
Photo: AP
A resolution approved unanimously said that Cheney and Kinzinger were engaged in the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
On Jan. 6 last year, two weeks before the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, the Capitol in Washington was attacked by Trump supporters, who the former president had told to “fight like hell” in service of his lie that his defeat was the result of electoral fraud.
The Confederate battle flag was carried into the halls of the US Congress, rioters smeared feces on walls and property was stolen.
Lawmakers were hurried to safety, while some rioters sought to capture and possibly kill them. Some chanted for the hanging of then-US vice president Mike Pence, who resisted pressure to refuse to certify US electoral college results.
Seven people died, more than 100 police officers were hurt, and more than 700 people have been charged.
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a close Trump ally, has pleaded not guilty to criminal contempt of Congress.
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows could face the same sanction.
Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection, but acquitted by the US Senate, at the time led by Republicans.
However, some establishment Republicans have stood up to Trump.
Pence, who faces a difficult balancing act ahead of a likely presidential run in 2024, spoke on Friday at a Florida event staged by the conservative Federalist Society.
“President Trump is wrong, I had no right to overturn the election,” he said. “The truth is there’s more at stake than our party or our political fortunes. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections — we’ll lose our country.”
At the Utah event, US Senator Mitt Romney, another Trump critic, condemned the decision to censure Cheney and Kinzinger.
“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol,” Romney said. “Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.”
Other Republicans in Congress sought to avoid discussion of the RNC resolution.
Meanwhile, Democrats excoriated it.
US Representative Jamie Raskin, a member of the House committee who led Trump’s second impeachment, told the New York Times: “The Republican party is so off the deep end now that they are describing an attempted coup and a deadly insurrection as political expression. It is a scandal that historians will be aghast at.”
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
‘NOBODY CAN SAY ANYTHING’: The CCP has tightened its grip on critics to preserve a ‘perfect’ image of the Winter Games, a Human Rights Watch researcher said A chill is blowing through Chinese civil society as activists, journalists and academics report receiving police warnings and censorship of their social media platforms in the past few weeks as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics from today through Feb. 20. In mid-January, the Beijing-based human rights activist Hu Jia (胡佳) wrote on Twitter that China’s state security apparatus was summoning activists around the country to question them and warn them to stay silent. The author Zhang Yihe (章詒和) and prominent journalist Gao Yu (高瑜) said they had lost some or all of their access to WeChat, China’s dominant social media
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for
‘STORMY CHEERS’: State media said Kim Jong-un was ushering in a new era where people’s happiness and desire to build a powerful country would be realized North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife attended a Lunar New Year’s Day concert in Pyongyang where he received thunderous cheers from audience members and artists who praised him for heralding a “new era” of national power, state media reported. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) yesterday said that Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, were greeted with “stormy cheers” after arriving at Pyongyang’s massive Mansudae Art Theater for Tuesday’s concert. The KCNA said the audience appreciated that Kim was “ushering in on this land a new world and a new era when the people’s ideals and happiness and desire