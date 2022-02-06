Republicans punish duo as Pence rebukes Trump

'OFF THE DEEP END': The statement came on the same day as former vice president Mike Pence saying he had 'no right' to comply with Trump's and protesters' demands

The Guardian





In an extraordinary move, the Republican Party officially said that then-US president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat and the deadly attack on the US Capitol were “legitimate political discourse.”

A leading Democrat on the US House of Representatives committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6 last year said that historians would be “aghast.”

The move by the Republican National Committee (RNC) came at its winter meetings in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, as part of the formal censure of US representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only Republicans on the House panel.

Former US vice president Mike Pence speaks at the Florida chapter of the Federalist Society’s annual meeting in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday. Photo: AP

A resolution approved unanimously said that Cheney and Kinzinger were engaged in the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

On Jan. 6 last year, two weeks before the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, the Capitol in Washington was attacked by Trump supporters, who the former president had told to “fight like hell” in service of his lie that his defeat was the result of electoral fraud.

The Confederate battle flag was carried into the halls of the US Congress, rioters smeared feces on walls and property was stolen.

Lawmakers were hurried to safety, while some rioters sought to capture and possibly kill them. Some chanted for the hanging of then-US vice president Mike Pence, who resisted pressure to refuse to certify US electoral college results.

Seven people died, more than 100 police officers were hurt, and more than 700 people have been charged.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a close Trump ally, has pleaded not guilty to criminal contempt of Congress.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows could face the same sanction.

Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection, but acquitted by the US Senate, at the time led by Republicans.

However, some establishment Republicans have stood up to Trump.

Pence, who faces a difficult balancing act ahead of a likely presidential run in 2024, spoke on Friday at a Florida event staged by the conservative Federalist Society.

“President Trump is wrong, I had no right to overturn the election,” he said. “The truth is there’s more at stake than our party or our political fortunes. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections — we’ll lose our country.”

At the Utah event, US Senator Mitt Romney, another Trump critic, condemned the decision to censure Cheney and Kinzinger.

“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol,” Romney said. “Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.”

Other Republicans in Congress sought to avoid discussion of the RNC resolution.

Meanwhile, Democrats excoriated it.

US Representative Jamie Raskin, a member of the House committee who led Trump’s second impeachment, told the New York Times: “The Republican party is so off the deep end now that they are describing an attempted coup and a deadly insurrection as political expression. It is a scandal that historians will be aghast at.”