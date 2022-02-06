Man charged over cameras in embassy bathrooms

AFP, BANGKOK





A former employee at Australia’s embassy in Bangkok has been charged after multiple spy cameras were found in women’s bathrooms at the mission, a Canberra official said yesterday.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that Royal Thai Police had arrested a local former staff member last month.

“The welfare and privacy of all staff remains a priority for the department and we continue to provide appropriate support,” a department spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman declined to comment further on the ongoing legal matter.

Royal Thai Police foreign affairs division commander Khemmarin Hassiri said that the Australian embassy filed a complaint against a man on Jan. 6. Thai police said the investigation was ongoing.

It is unclear how long the cameras had been in the bathroom, with the matter only coming to light after a camera SD card was found on the bathroom floor last year, according to a report by ABC Australia.

The incident represents a serious security breach, Australian National University emeritus professor of strategic studies Hugh White said.

“If security was lax enough to allow devices like cameras to be installed anywhere within a secure area, it suggests it’s not tight enough to keep the embassy secure,” he said.