AUSTRALIA
Troops to curb virus mulled
Canberra could use its defense forces to help manage a COVID-19 outbreak in the elderly care sector that has stretched staffing and forced many homes into lockdowns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, as national infection numbers remained on a downtrend. The government has come under pressure over the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in elderly care homes, with Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Services Richard Colbeck drawing criticism after he attended a cricket match instead of appearing before a parliamentary committee looking into the outbreaks. Morrison said he had asked the ministers of defense and health to see how defense forces could support care homes.
PANAMA
Sex trafficking ring busted
Authorities on Thursday said that as part of an operation to disrupt a sex trafficking ring, 10 children were rescued and three people in Panama and Costa Rica were arrested. “The victims in this case range between the ages of four and 16, and the people involved are close relatives” of the minors, said Emeldo Marquez, a senior Panamanian prosecutor. The relatives “facilitated” the shipment of the children from Baru, 525km southwest of Panama City, to the Costa Rican border, to be sexually exploited. Marquez said the detainees would face prison sentences of 20 to 30 years.
GERMANY
Container vessel freed
A giant container vessel owned by AP Moller-Maersk has been freed after running aground outside the Port of Bremerhaven, removing worries about a possible new snarl for global shipping. The Mumbai Maersk, one of the world’s largest container ships, was refloated yesterday after it ran aground on a shallow patch late on Wednesday, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The vessel is now moving away with restricted maneuverability from the site. The Mumbai Maersk was sailing from Asia to Germany with cargo bound for Scandinavian countries when it ran into trouble, Copenhagen-based Maersk said. Extra tugs were deployed and a new attempt to free the vessel was made on Thursday after an earlier attempt failed.
NETHERLANDS
New HIV variant found
Researchers on Thursday announced the discovery of a highly virulent strain of HIV that has been lurking in the country for decades, but because of the effectiveness of modern treatments, is “no cause for alarm.” Their analysis, published in the journal Science, showed that patients infected with what they call the “VB variant” had 3.5 to 5.5 times higher levels of the virus in their blood than those infected with other variants, as well as a more rapidly fading immune system. However, the study also found that after starting treatment, individuals with the VB variant had similar immune system recovery and survival to individuals with other HIV variants.
UNITED STATES
Bunny loses eating contest
Lettuce-loving giant rabbit Honey “Mega” Bunny on Tuesday suffered a resounding defeat in a salad eating contest against competitive eater Raina Huang. Huang, who has been eating competitively for four years, put away 1.5kg of chopped salad in 10 minutes in the matchup, organized by Chop Stop in Glendale, California. Honey froze in front of the giant plate of lettuce and ate none at all.
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell
LITHUANIA DISPUTE: Canberra, which is mired in disputes of its own with China and France, has substantial interest in the issues raised by the EU against Beijing, it said Australia would seek to be included in consultations about a trade dispute between the EU and China launched by the EU at the WYO, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said yesterday. Thursday’s EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market. “Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China ... and will request to join these consultations,” Tehan said in a statement. China has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for