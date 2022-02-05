World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Troops to curb virus mulled

Canberra could use its defense forces to help manage a COVID-19 outbreak in the elderly care sector that has stretched staffing and forced many homes into lockdowns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, as national infection numbers remained on a downtrend. The government has come under pressure over the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in elderly care homes, with Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Services Richard Colbeck drawing criticism after he attended a cricket match instead of appearing before a parliamentary committee looking into the outbreaks. Morrison said he had asked the ministers of defense and health to see how defense forces could support care homes.

PANAMA

Sex trafficking ring busted

Authorities on Thursday said that as part of an operation to disrupt a sex trafficking ring, 10 children were rescued and three people in Panama and Costa Rica were arrested. “The victims in this case range between the ages of four and 16, and the people involved are close relatives” of the minors, said Emeldo Marquez, a senior Panamanian prosecutor. The relatives “facilitated” the shipment of the children from Baru, 525km southwest of Panama City, to the Costa Rican border, to be sexually exploited. Marquez said the detainees would face prison sentences of 20 to 30 years.

GERMANY

Container vessel freed

A giant container vessel owned by AP Moller-Maersk has been freed after running aground outside the Port of Bremerhaven, removing worries about a possible new snarl for global shipping. The Mumbai Maersk, one of the world’s largest container ships, was refloated yesterday after it ran aground on a shallow patch late on Wednesday, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The vessel is now moving away with restricted maneuverability from the site. The Mumbai Maersk was sailing from Asia to Germany with cargo bound for Scandinavian countries when it ran into trouble, Copenhagen-based Maersk said. Extra tugs were deployed and a new attempt to free the vessel was made on Thursday after an earlier attempt failed.

NETHERLANDS

New HIV variant found

Researchers on Thursday announced the discovery of a highly virulent strain of HIV that has been lurking in the country for decades, but because of the effectiveness of modern treatments, is “no cause for alarm.” Their analysis, published in the journal Science, showed that patients infected with what they call the “VB variant” had 3.5 to 5.5 times higher levels of the virus in their blood than those infected with other variants, as well as a more rapidly fading immune system. However, the study also found that after starting treatment, individuals with the VB variant had similar immune system recovery and survival to individuals with other HIV variants.

UNITED STATES

Bunny loses eating contest

Lettuce-loving giant rabbit Honey “Mega” Bunny on Tuesday suffered a resounding defeat in a salad eating contest against competitive eater Raina Huang. Huang, who has been eating competitively for four years, put away 1.5kg of chopped salad in 10 minutes in the matchup, organized by Chop Stop in Glendale, California. Honey froze in front of the giant plate of lettuce and ate none at all.