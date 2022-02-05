Former Sandinista rebel commander Dora Maria Tellez, one of dozens of political detainees rounded up last year by the Nicaraguan government, was convicted after a trial lasting only a few hours, a lawyers group said on Thursday.
The Judicial Defense Unit, a coalition of lawyers, said that the trial was held in the infamous Chipote prison, where 39 of the political opponents of her one-time ally, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, have been held for months.
The lawyers said that Judge Angel Fernandez declared Tellez guilty of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity” and recommended she be sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Photo: Reuters
Tellez, 65, led an assault on the National Palace in Managua in 1978, holding Nicaraguan Congress members hostage in exchange for the release of rebel prisoners.
Following then-Nicaraguan president Anastasio Somoza’s overthrow the next year, Tellez served as Nicaraguan minister of health in the first Sandinista government, which was led by Ortega from 1979 to 1990.
She later split with Ortega and became a leader of the opposition Sandinista Renovation Movement. The former leader of that movement, Ana Margarita Vijil, was found guilty of the same charge in a similar trial on Wednesday.
Also convicted on Thursday was former student protest leader Lesther Aleman.
The Nicaraguan University Alliance, Aleman’s group, said that his trial lasted a total of six hours.
Vilma Nunez, a lawyer who leads the Nicaraguan Human Rights Center, before the trials said that the hearings would be only for show, with the outcomes already concluded.
“This looks like it will be preordained convictions of innocent people,” Nunez said. “Nobody should be confused. These are not trials, these are repressive farces that the regime uses to issue convictions and continue to intimidate the people.”
Nunez spoke on Monday, after prosecutors announced that they were starting trials for 46 political figures arrested between May and June last year, in the run-up to Nicaragua’s Nov. 7 presidential election.
They include seven people who had been considered potential candidates to challenge Ortega, who ran essentially unopposed and won a fourth term in the November vote, which was widely criticized as a farce.
It was called illegitimate by the US, EU and the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly.
Relatives have said that the 39 prisoners kept in prison since being arrested have been subjected to isolation, constant interrogations and insufficient food.
The seven others are under a form of house arrest.
US Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols said in US congressional testimony on Thursday that Ortega’s abuse of Nicaragua’s justice system to imprison opponents in “horrific conditions” without adequate food and harsh sentences would have consequences ranging from US sanctions to its possible expulsion from the OAS.
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell
LITHUANIA DISPUTE: Canberra, which is mired in disputes of its own with China and France, has substantial interest in the issues raised by the EU against Beijing, it said Australia would seek to be included in consultations about a trade dispute between the EU and China launched by the EU at the WYO, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said yesterday. Thursday’s EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market. “Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China ... and will request to join these consultations,” Tehan said in a statement. China has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for