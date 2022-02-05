A 21-year-old man who was acting erratically opened fire inside a Greyhound bus in northern California, killing a 43-year-old woman and injuring four people before he was arrested, naked, inside a Walmart after getting into a fight, authorities said.
Asaahdi Coleman allegedly started shooting at passengers as they exited the Los Angeles-bound bus after it stopped at a convenience store in the city of Oroville on Wednesday night, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said on Thursday.
“This is a horrific tragedy that was visited upon our community,” he said.
Photo: AP
Police received emergency calls shortly after 7:30pm that someone was shooting inside a bus outside a convenience store in Oroville, about 105km north of Sacramento.
Officials said they recovered a dozen bullet casings on the bus, which had a bullet hole through the windshield.
Detectives later recovered the weapon in a nearby construction site, Honea said.
Moments before the shooting, Coleman, who had boarded the bus in Redding, allegedly told passengers that Los Angeles was a dangerous city and showed them a firearm he was carrying in a satchel, Honea said.
He also got agitated and accused one of them of being an undercover law enforcement officer, the sheriff said.
He showed “what could best be described as paranoid behavior,” Honea said.
After the shooting, Coleman fled and ran to a Walmart about 800m from the bus and got into a fight with a customer.
After the fight was broken up, he walked away and began taking off his clothes.
He was taken into custody, naked, shortly after, Honea said.
It was not immediately clear whether Coleman has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
He was expected to appear in court yesterday.
The injured include a 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times and was in a critical condition, a 25-year-old pregnant woman who was in critical condition, and an 11-year-old girl in stable condition.
A 38-year-old man was treated for a minor injury and was expected to be released from the hospital soon, Honea said.
Coleman, who has a juvenile criminal record, lives a “somewhat transient life” and is wanted on a warrant out of Alameda County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey said.
Sacramento prosecutors in July last year filed felony charges against Coleman for breaching prohibition of firearm access, court documents showed.
He was released on bail and was due for his next court appearance next month, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Public records showed that Coleman’s last known address was at an apartment complex in Sacramento, the newspaper reported.
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell
LITHUANIA DISPUTE: Canberra, which is mired in disputes of its own with China and France, has substantial interest in the issues raised by the EU against Beijing, it said Australia would seek to be included in consultations about a trade dispute between the EU and China launched by the EU at the WYO, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said yesterday. Thursday’s EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market. “Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China ... and will request to join these consultations,” Tehan said in a statement. China has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for