COVID-19: S. Korea extends social distancing rules

Reuters, SEOUL and TOKYO





South Korea yesterday extended COVID-19 social distancing rules for an additional two weeks, including a 9pm curfew for restaurants and a six-person limit on private gatherings, as infections of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 soar.

The restrictions were due to end tomorrow, but South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that the extension was necessary to slow the spread of Omicron amid fears that the Lunar New Year holiday, which ended on Wednesday, might have fueled infections.

“Slowing the pace of the Omicron’s spread, which is heading to its peak day after day, is a priority in this difficult circumstance,” he said at a televised government response meeting.

People line up to take COVID-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

New daily cases have tripled over the past two weeks, but the number of deaths and serious infections have remained relatively low in the highly vaccinated country.

South Korea reported a record daily increase of 27,443 new COVID-19 cases, with 24 new deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Nearly 86 percent of South Korea’s 52 million population are fully vaccinated, and 53.8 percent have received booster shots.

To handle the surge in cases, the government has rolled out a new testing program under which only priority groups take polymerase chain reaction tests, while others can take a rapid antigen test at a clinic for faster initial diagnosis.

The agency also reduced the mandatory quarantine time for vaccinated people who test positive from 10 days to one week, and allowed more people with few or no symptoms to be treated at home.

Overall, South Korea has reported 934,656 COVID-19 cases, and 6,836 deaths since the pandemic began.

In Japan, serious COVID-19 cases exceeded 1,000 for the first time in four months, data showed yesterday, as the Omicron variant fueled record infections, burdening the medical system.

Seriously ill patients climbed by 131 to 1,042 cases from the day before, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said, the highest since September last year when the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 drove a fifth wave of cases.

Japan recorded 96,748 new cases on Thursday.

Most regions are under infection control measures in an attempt to blunt a spread of Omicron that has exploded among a population where less than 5 percent have received booster shots.

The government is considering a two-week extension of the curbs in 13 regions, including its capital, Tokyo, the Fuji News Network said on Thursday.

Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert to the highest level on Thursday, and also laid out revised criteria for requesting a full state of emergency.

Tokyo is to request an emergency declaration if either the occupancy rate of hospital beds for serious patients or the rate of patients needing oxygen reaches 30 to 40 percent, and the seven-day average of new cases reaches 24,000.