Pacific island nations that are some of the last places in the world to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are recording a growing number of cases, prompting a rush to provide vaccines, medical teams and food aid.
Concern about the detection of COVID-19 in tsunami-hit Tonga, where one new case was recorded yesterday, has been heightened by thousands of infections sweeping neighboring Pacific islands.
In the Solomon Islands, where political riots in November last year resulted in buildings being burned in the capital, Honiara, an outbreak of 2,357 cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has overwhelmed the health system, aid agencies said.
Australia has sent four flights to the Solomon Islands in the past two weeks to deliver a medical team, vaccines, and emergency food for hospital patients and tens of thousands of households.
Katie Greenwood, head of delegation for the International Federation of Red Cross Pacific, said that cases had increased rapidly in the Solomon Islands, where just 11 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
“People are scared and its affecting everyone,” she said. “Fragile health systems get overwhelmed very quickly.”
The Solomon Islands government has reported 21 deaths from COVID-19, and imposed restrictions on movement.
Solomon Islands National University professor Transform Aqorau said that Honiara has been shut off, causing a scarcity of fresh food, and he had been eating from one plant in his garden.
“They have blocked Honiara in, vendors from outside can’t come in,” he said.
He credited essential workers for keeping the power and water running, despite increasing numbers of staff testing positive and needing to isolate.
The rush for vaccination had also caused crowding with “a high level of lack of obedience to social distancing,” he said.
Vaccination sites closed from Wednesday to prevent the spread of the virus to health workers and the public, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that it would “restrategize” distribution.
An Australian medical team has also been sent to Kiribati, which has 913 cases after allowing a flight with returning nationals to land last month, its first outbreak since lifting border restrictions.
Palau, where 99 percent of the population of 18,000 is vaccinated, recorded 2,115 COVID-19 cases in a month.
Tonga recorded its first community transition of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after two workers at a cargo wharf were infected. There are now five cases.
An influx of tsunami aid brought by foreign navy ships has been delivered without contact with Tongan people, and pallets are quarantined for 72 hours.
Greenwood said that Pacific islands had worked hard for two years to keep COVID-19 out, but new strains were more virulent and harder to detect. There could be a gap “that allows COVID to get in,” she said.
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell
LITHUANIA DISPUTE: Canberra, which is mired in disputes of its own with China and France, has substantial interest in the issues raised by the EU against Beijing, it said Australia would seek to be included in consultations about a trade dispute between the EU and China launched by the EU at the WYO, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said yesterday. Thursday’s EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market. “Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China ... and will request to join these consultations,” Tehan said in a statement. China has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for