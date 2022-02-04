US President Joe Biden plans several stops during a visit to Asia this spring, which would be his first to the region as president and include a summit with three key regional allies in Japan, a senior administration official told reporters.
The official brushed off questions about whether the Ukraine crisis could distract the administration’s attention from Asia, saying: “We continue prioritizing our Indo-Pacific focus and will have more to come.”
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, declined to give details of the other stops in the region, which Biden’s administration has declared its priority as it seeks to push back against China’s expanding power and influence.
Photo: Reuters
US officials have said Biden has accepted an invitation to visit Japan in late spring to attend the summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which groups Japan, the US, Australia and India, but details were still being worked out.
A person familiar with the matter told reporters on Tuesday that the trip could be in May, with concerns over China and North Korea on top of the agenda, and that Washington was looking into having Biden visit South Korea at the same time.
Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun on Tuesday cited multiple government sources as saying the Tokyo visit could be in the second half of May.
“The president will travel later this year to Tokyo for the Quad Summit, as part of our commitment to regularize our engagement through the Quad, which continues to operate at full speed,” the US official told reporters in an e-mail.
“The president will also make several other stops on that trip,” added the official, who declined to elaborate.
In stressing the US commitment to the region, the official pointed to US plans to host a summit with leaders from ASEAN and for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Australia next week for a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting.
The administration also plans to launch a new Pacific islands initiative with allies and partners that would bring together regional countries “to coordinate our actions, drive resources, and raise our ambition in the region, including on climate, maritime, and transportation issues,” the official said.
It would, at the same time, finalize negotiations on Compacts of Free Association: agreements with three Pacific island countries — the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau — that facilitate US military access. They are due to expire next year in the case of the former two states and in 2024 in the case of Palau.
US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell last month said the Pacific could be the part of the world most likely to see “strategic surprise” — comments apparently referring to possible Chinese ambitions to establish Pacific-island bases.
Campbell said the US had not done enough to assist the region and that there was a very short amount of time, working with partners like Australia, New Zealand, Japan and fellow Pacific power France, “to step up our game across the board.”
The official said that an announcement of “concrete offerings” under an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework initiative Biden announced in October last year could also be expected “soon.”
The official said progress was also being made in an agreement dubbed AUKUS for the US and the UK to work with Australia to provide it with nuclear-powered submarines.
The US Navy is racing to salvage an F-35C fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged overboard — taking with it highly classified technology that would be a coup if China retrieved it first. The F-35C crashed-landed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the navy said, adding that six sailors and the pilot, who ejected from the plane before it fell into the sea, were injured. The most advanced US fighter, a stealth plane costing over US$100 million, is packed with highly classified
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell
LITHUANIA DISPUTE: Canberra, which is mired in disputes of its own with China and France, has substantial interest in the issues raised by the EU against Beijing, it said Australia would seek to be included in consultations about a trade dispute between the EU and China launched by the EU at the WYO, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said yesterday. Thursday’s EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market. “Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China ... and will request to join these consultations,” Tehan said in a statement. China has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for