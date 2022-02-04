China cracks down on dissent ahead of Games

‘NOBODY CAN SAY ANYTHING’: The CCP has tightened its grip on critics to preserve a ‘perfect’ image of the Winter Games, a Human Rights Watch researcher said

The Guardian, TAIPEI





A chill is blowing through Chinese civil society as activists, journalists and academics report receiving police warnings and censorship of their social media platforms in the past few weeks as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics from today through Feb. 20.

In mid-January, the Beijing-based human rights activist Hu Jia (胡佳) wrote on Twitter that China’s state security apparatus was summoning activists around the country to question them and warn them to stay silent.

The author Zhang Yihe (章詒和) and prominent journalist Gao Yu (高瑜) said they had lost some or all of their access to WeChat, China’s dominant social media platform. Academics including Guo Yuhua (郭于華), the outspoken Tsinghua University sociologist, and He Weifang (賀衛方), a Peking University law professor, reported similar issues.

A woman cleans the floor by a Great Wall poster at the main media center in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AFP

Ahead of the Games, authorities also detained two prominent human rights campaigners: the lawyer Xie Yang (謝陽) and writer Yang Maodong (楊茂東). They are held on suspicion of “inciting state subversion.” A third rights lawyer, Tang Jitian (唐吉田), went missing in December en route to an EU human rights day event in Beijing.

Such behavior by the Chinese government might be a regular ritual for any big event, but this year’s Winter Olympics would be the most tightly managed international event China has held in the past few years, analysts and activists said.

“There’s nothing really unexpected about this,” said Wang Yaqiu (王亞秋), a senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, who added that the Chinese Communist Party was worried that online criticism by Chinese citizens could ruin “the facade of the perfect Games.”

Although not unexpected, Beijing’s approach to this year’s Games is even stricter than when it hosted the Olympics in 2008, when Wang was a university student.

“Back then we could criticize the Olympics; now nobody can say anything,” she said, adding that she had seen a noticeable uptick in Chinese citizens complaining about their social media posts disappearing.

Hu agreed with Wang.

“Right now, as far as sensitive terms inside China go, ‘Winter Olympics’ is second only to ‘Xi Jinping,’” Hu said. “No criticism by citizens is being permitted.”

International criticism of the Games is the highest since the 2014 Winter Games, which were held in the Russian city of Sochi. Russia’s suppression of LGBT rights drew condemnation, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) spoke up at the time.

This year, the IOC has not had a critical word for Beijing. IOC president Thomas Bach is accused by critics of helping China’s efforts to silence the tennis star Peng Shuai (彭帥), who disappeared in November after accusing a top CCP official of sexual assault.

Bach spoke to Peng via video link after a global outcry and the release of short videos purportedly of Peng going about daily life that appeared to be staged.

Afterwards, he repeated her reassurances that she was fine, despite questions about her freedom that remain unanswered.

“At least during Sochi the IOC spoke up for LGBT rights,” Wang said. “Now they’re part of the Chinese government’s propaganda machine.”

Dick Pound, a senior IOC official, has described accusations that the organization is aiding the CCP’s propaganda efforts as “silly.”

Hu, who was imprisoned for his activism during the 2008 Games, said he was disappointed by what he views as IOC complicity in Chinese human rights abuses and the CCP’s legitimacy. That disappointment was amplified by the fact that a previous Olympics had helped push neighboring South Korea from dictatorship to democracy. Seoul hosted the 1988 Games.

“I was locked up for three-and-a-half years in 2008 — at that time I hoped the Olympic spirit of openness, equality and peace would drive the democratization of China the way it did in South Korea in 1988,” Hu said.

Instead, the legitimacy and prestige of the 2008 Beijing Games emboldened CCP, which has cracked down on dissent in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong since then.

“The human rights abuses associated with the Beijing Winter Olympics are far worse than those connected to the Games 14 years ago,” Hu said.