New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said that the nation would start easing some of the world’s toughest pandemic border restrictions this month, but would not fully reopen until October.
Ardern announced a five-step plan to reconnect New Zealand to the rest of the world, beginning with waiving hotel quarantine requirements for its nationals stranded overseas by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s time to move again,” said Ardern, who has been under pressure to relax border policies that have been largely unchanged since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis almost two years ago.
Photo: AP / New Zealand Herald
“Families and friends need to reunite, our businesses need skills to grow, exporters need to travel to make new connections,” she said.
Starting on Feb. 27, New Zealanders in Australia can return home and self-isolate, rather than going into quarantine, followed two weeks later by Kiwis elsewhere in the world, she said.
The option would then be progressively made available to other groups, such as skilled migrants, international students, Australians and eventually all vaccinated foreign nationals.
It would involve international arrivals self-isolating for 10 days instead of undergoing a 10-day hotel quarantine monitored by New Zealand military personnel.
Only 800 rooms per month are available under the current system, with demand regularly exceeding supply 10-fold.
Many New Zealanders have criticized it as too harsh on international arrivals, with business groups saying it was contributing to a labor shortage and crippling the tourism industry.
There have been numerous stories of fully vaccinated overseas-based New Zealanders unable to get home to see dying loved ones or give birth, such as pregnant journalist Charlotte Bellis.
Bellis prompted a rare about-face from officials this week, when she said her initial failure to secure a quarantine spot left her no choice but to deliver her baby in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.
Ardern said the quarantine system — known locally as MIQ — had been a key part of New Zealand’s success containing COVID-19, with only 53 deaths recorded in a population of 5 million.
“The anguish of MIQ has been real and heartbreaking, but the choice to use it undeniably saved lives,” she said.
New Zealand initially planned to start easing border controls last month and fully reopen in April, but delayed the move as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerged.
New Zealand’s high vaccination rate — almost 95 percent of the population is double-jabbed, with a third also receiving a booster — meant change is possible, Ardern said.
The prime minister said 92 percent of adult Kiwis were expected to have a booster when the changes begin at the end of this month.
The quarantine system will not be completely dismantled, as it will still be needed to cater for unvaccinated international arrivals.
Air New Zealand said it was “thrilled” at the changes and was geared up to operate more than 300 flights between New Zealand and Australia in March.
It is “incredibly exciting news for New Zealanders overseas,” spokeswoman Leanne Geraghty said.
“Having the certainty they will be touching down on home soil and reuniting with friends and whanau [family] in just over three weeks will come as a relief,” she added.
The US Navy is racing to salvage an F-35C fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged overboard — taking with it highly classified technology that would be a coup if China retrieved it first. The F-35C crashed-landed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the navy said, adding that six sailors and the pilot, who ejected from the plane before it fell into the sea, were injured. The most advanced US fighter, a stealth plane costing over US$100 million, is packed with highly classified
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell
LITHUANIA DISPUTE: Canberra, which is mired in disputes of its own with China and France, has substantial interest in the issues raised by the EU against Beijing, it said Australia would seek to be included in consultations about a trade dispute between the EU and China launched by the EU at the WYO, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said yesterday. Thursday’s EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market. “Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China ... and will request to join these consultations,” Tehan said in a statement. China has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for