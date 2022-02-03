Some public universities yesterday opened in Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, with a trickle of women attending classes that officials said would be segregated by sex.
Most secondary schools for girls and all public universities were shuttered when the Islamist group stormed back to power, sparking fears women would again be barred from education — as happened during the Taliban’s first rule, from 1996 to 2001.
“It’s a moment of joy for us that our classes have started,” said Zarlashta Haqmal, who studies law and political science at Nangarhar University. “But we are still worried that the Taliban might stop them.”
One analyst said the reopening of universities was a “critical marker” on the Taliban’s road to international recognition.
Officials said universities in Laghman, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Farah and Helmand provinces opened yesterday.
More were scheduled to resume operations elsewhere in the country later this month.
An Agence France-Presse correspondent saw one small group of women, wearing the all-covering burqa, enter Laghman University early yesterday.
The men who attended — ferried to the campus in local taxis and buses — were dressed in traditional tunics known as shalwar kameez.
Attendance was very light and Taliban fighters guarded the entrance, a tripod-mounted machine gun resting on a boom gate.
Most students declined to offer their thoughts on returning to class, with some saying they had been warned by authorities not to speak to the press.
Journalists were prevented from entering the Laghman campus and universities in other provinces.
The Taliban have said they have no objection to education for women, but want classes to be segregated and the curriculum based on Islamic principles.
“We were told that the classes will be held according to the Shariah law,” said Malik Samadi, a 23-year-old mathematics student. “I hope that they keep all the courses, because society needs them.”
“Education is the foundation of a country,” said civil engineering student Munsefullah at Helmand University, expressing joy at returning to his studies.
On Tuesday, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the reopening of universities was an “important step” as it offered equal access to education for all.
The reopenings come a week after a Taliban delegation held talks with Western officials in Norway, where they were pressed on improving the rights of women to unlock billions of US dollars in seized assets and frozen foreign aid.
The halting of aid has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which has already been devastated by decades of war.
