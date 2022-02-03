Congress to bolster electoral count law

REFORM: Donald Trump’s insistence that Mike Pence could have overturned the 2020 election has spurred lawmakers to act to make it more difficult to challenge the results

AP, WASHINGTON





Former US president Donald Trump’s relentless, false claims about the 2020 presidential election have sparked fresh urgency in the US Congress — and in both parties — for changing the Electoral Count Act to ensure no one can undo a future presidential election.

Lawmakers are working furiously to update the 135-year-old law that was put in place in the aftermath of the Civil War and came perilously close to unraveling on Jan. 6 last year. At that time, the defeated president urged his followers to “fight like hell” over the election and pressured then-US vice president Mike Pence to ditch his ceremonial role presiding over the session and reject the results.

While Pence ignored Trump’s demands that day, Trump continues to insist the vice president “could have overturned the election” — a deeply troubling development as the former president considers another White House run.

“President Trump’s comments underscored the need for us to revise the Electoral Count Act, because they demonstrated the confusion in the law and the fact that it is ambiguous,” Republican Senator Susan Collins told reporters at the Capitol.

The outcome of the bipartisan effort in Congress remains highly fluid and could easily collapse, especially as Republicans are wary of crossing Trump, and Democrats seek broader changes after their own sweeping elections and voting legislation fell apart last month.

Any update to the 19th-century law would likely face the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold in the Senate, meaning the legislation would need bipartisan support in the evenly split chamber to advance.

Yet the effort to change the Electoral Count Act has been gaining political currency, especially with Trump edging toward another run. The urgency has continued to rise over the past year as the former president and his allies have led a steady drumbeat in state legislatures, working to install sympathetic leaders in local election posts and, in some cases, backing political candidates who participated in the riot at the Capitol.

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said that he was open to the effort, as he also rejected the idea Trump floated at a weekend rally of pardoning people who have been criminally charged in the deadly riot at the Capitol.

“What we saw here on January the 6th was an effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another,” McConnell said.

A bipartisan group led by Collins has been meeting behind closed doors and hopes to present a draft as soon as this week.

Senators are delving into potential changes to Electoral Count Act with ideas that would make it more difficult to challenge results. They are also considering ways to protect election workers, who are being harassed at alarming rates nationwide, and funding for election assistance and voting equipment. Some 16 senators — Republicans and Democrats — are working swiftly, with the blessing of party leaders, much the way they did last year to produce the US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill US President Joe Biden signed into law.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said that after Trump used the word “overturn” in describing his effort to challenge the election, “this does create a sense of urgency to get this done.”

And while for many Democrats, including Kaine, the effort to change the Electoral Count Act is not a substitute for their own failed voting rights package, it does represent the opportunity for a potential legislative success, if not the starting point of further discussions.

“Reforming the Electoral College is a good thing to do, but it sure doesn’t replace the need to deal with voting rights, dark money and reapportionment,” US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Civil rights and voting rights advocacy groups are pushing Democrats to broaden their scope and include some elements of their failed voting legislation, particularly the John R. Lewis Voting Advancement Act, which would reinstate the US Department of Justice’s role in monitoring elections in states with repeated violations of voting laws.

Republicans who rejected the Democrats’ Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act as too broad see value in shoring up the more distinct Electoral Count Act system to prevent Trump or any other person who may seek to challenge it.

“I don’t agree that [then-] vice president Pence had that authority, but if that’s an argument that some people find convincing, then I think that it’s appropriate that Congress clarify the law,” Republican Senator John Cornyn said.