Former US president Donald Trump’s relentless, false claims about the 2020 presidential election have sparked fresh urgency in the US Congress — and in both parties — for changing the Electoral Count Act to ensure no one can undo a future presidential election.
Lawmakers are working furiously to update the 135-year-old law that was put in place in the aftermath of the Civil War and came perilously close to unraveling on Jan. 6 last year. At that time, the defeated president urged his followers to “fight like hell” over the election and pressured then-US vice president Mike Pence to ditch his ceremonial role presiding over the session and reject the results.
While Pence ignored Trump’s demands that day, Trump continues to insist the vice president “could have overturned the election” — a deeply troubling development as the former president considers another White House run.
“President Trump’s comments underscored the need for us to revise the Electoral Count Act, because they demonstrated the confusion in the law and the fact that it is ambiguous,” Republican Senator Susan Collins told reporters at the Capitol.
The outcome of the bipartisan effort in Congress remains highly fluid and could easily collapse, especially as Republicans are wary of crossing Trump, and Democrats seek broader changes after their own sweeping elections and voting legislation fell apart last month.
Any update to the 19th-century law would likely face the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold in the Senate, meaning the legislation would need bipartisan support in the evenly split chamber to advance.
Yet the effort to change the Electoral Count Act has been gaining political currency, especially with Trump edging toward another run. The urgency has continued to rise over the past year as the former president and his allies have led a steady drumbeat in state legislatures, working to install sympathetic leaders in local election posts and, in some cases, backing political candidates who participated in the riot at the Capitol.
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said that he was open to the effort, as he also rejected the idea Trump floated at a weekend rally of pardoning people who have been criminally charged in the deadly riot at the Capitol.
“What we saw here on January the 6th was an effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another,” McConnell said.
A bipartisan group led by Collins has been meeting behind closed doors and hopes to present a draft as soon as this week.
Senators are delving into potential changes to Electoral Count Act with ideas that would make it more difficult to challenge results. They are also considering ways to protect election workers, who are being harassed at alarming rates nationwide, and funding for election assistance and voting equipment. Some 16 senators — Republicans and Democrats — are working swiftly, with the blessing of party leaders, much the way they did last year to produce the US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill US President Joe Biden signed into law.
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said that after Trump used the word “overturn” in describing his effort to challenge the election, “this does create a sense of urgency to get this done.”
And while for many Democrats, including Kaine, the effort to change the Electoral Count Act is not a substitute for their own failed voting rights package, it does represent the opportunity for a potential legislative success, if not the starting point of further discussions.
“Reforming the Electoral College is a good thing to do, but it sure doesn’t replace the need to deal with voting rights, dark money and reapportionment,” US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Civil rights and voting rights advocacy groups are pushing Democrats to broaden their scope and include some elements of their failed voting legislation, particularly the John R. Lewis Voting Advancement Act, which would reinstate the US Department of Justice’s role in monitoring elections in states with repeated violations of voting laws.
Republicans who rejected the Democrats’ Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act as too broad see value in shoring up the more distinct Electoral Count Act system to prevent Trump or any other person who may seek to challenge it.
“I don’t agree that [then-] vice president Pence had that authority, but if that’s an argument that some people find convincing, then I think that it’s appropriate that Congress clarify the law,” Republican Senator John Cornyn said.
The US Navy is racing to salvage an F-35C fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged overboard — taking with it highly classified technology that would be a coup if China retrieved it first. The F-35C crashed-landed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the navy said, adding that six sailors and the pilot, who ejected from the plane before it fell into the sea, were injured. The most advanced US fighter, a stealth plane costing over US$100 million, is packed with highly classified
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell
LITHUANIA DISPUTE: Canberra, which is mired in disputes of its own with China and France, has substantial interest in the issues raised by the EU against Beijing, it said Australia would seek to be included in consultations about a trade dispute between the EU and China launched by the EU at the WYO, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said yesterday. Thursday’s EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market. “Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China ... and will request to join these consultations,” Tehan said in a statement. China has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for