Kim Jong-un, wife, attend concert touting ‘new era’

‘STORMY CHEERS’: State media said Kim Jong-un was ushering in a new era where people’s happiness and desire to build a powerful country would be realized

AP, SEOUL





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife attended a Lunar New Year’s Day concert in Pyongyang where he received thunderous cheers from audience members and artists who praised him for heralding a “new era” of national power, state media reported.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) yesterday said that Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, were greeted with “stormy cheers” after arriving at Pyongyang’s massive Mansudae Art Theater for Tuesday’s concert.

The KCNA said the audience appreciated that Kim was “ushering in on this land a new world and a new era when the people’s ideals and happiness and desire for building a powerful country are comprehensively translated into reality.”

People visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansu Hill to mark Lunar New Year’s Day in Pyongyang on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Artists performed songs and dances that demonstrated the “single-minded unity” of North Korean people and their devotion to build a socialist country “to be envied by the world,” the report said.

North Korean TV on Tuesday showed Kim galloping through a forest on a white horse — a symbol associated with his family’s dynastic rule over the country — in a new documentary praising his alleged accomplishments last year, including anti-virus campaigns, construction projects and weapons development.

One scene showed Kim — noticeably slimmer than in previous months — walking gingerly at a rainy construction site as a narrator said he showed his “motherly side by entirely devoting his body into realizing people’s dreams.”

South Korean intelligence officials in October last year told lawmakers that Kim has lost about 20kg in weight, but that he remains healthy and is trying to boost public loyalty to him as he navigates the toughest period of his rule due to economic hardships worsened by the pandemic.

The North’s official media has been highlighting Kim’s authoritarian leadership following a spree of missile tests last month, which some experts see as an attempt to pressure Washington over deadlocked nuclear negotiations after two years of COVID-19 pandemic border closures and economic decay.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has called for the UN Security Council to meet today to discuss North Korea’s most recent test of an intermediate-range missile potentially capable of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific.

Sunday’s test signaled a resumption of major weapons testing that Kim had suspended in 2018 while initiating diplomacy with then-US president Donald Trump.

Talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the collapse of the second Kim-Trump meeting in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demands for a major release of crippling US-led sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.