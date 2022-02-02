World News Quick Take

MEXICO

Fourth journalist killed

A media worker was on Monday killed in the violent western state of Michoacan, one of his employers said, the latest killing in a spate of deadly attacks that have sparked protests in the nation. Roberto Toledo’s death follows the killings of three journalists earlier this month. Toledo, who had worked with news Web site Monitor Michoacan for three years, was killed by multiple gunmen, the outlet’s director, Armando Linares, said in a Facebook Live video. Linares said the outlet had been receiving threats, which it reported to local authorities, as a result of its sustained reporting on corruption in local government. “Today those threats came to fruition,” he said. Presidential spokesperson Jesus Ramirez condemned Toledo’s death on Twitter, originally describing him as a journalist. Ramirez later sent another tweet saying that Toledo was not a journalist, and worked for a law firm.

UNITED STATES

Firefighter shot at scene

A veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot on Monday, when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect, officials said. Fire Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna was shot before dawn in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital, Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards told reporters. Edwards said the death is his “worst nightmare” as a fire chief. “My message to my firefighters is to be strong. My heart breaks with you but we will get through this,” he said. A 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and officers recovered a firearm, interim police chief Jim Chraska said. Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting, he said.

UNITED STATES

Longest lightning bolt record

A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles (800km) across three states is the new world record holder for longest flash. The single flash extended 768km across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi in April 2020, the World Meteorological Organization said on Monday. That beat the old record set in 2018 in Brazil of 709km. Also in 2020, a single lightning flash over Uruguay and northern Argentina lasted 17.1 seconds, nipping the old time record of 16.7 seconds. Normally lightning does not stretch farther than 16km and lasts less than a second, said Arizona State University’s Randall Cerveny, who is the chief of records confirmation for the meteorological organization. “These two lightning flash records are absolutely extraordinary,” he said in an e-mail. Both were cloud-to-cloud, several thousand meters above the ground, so no one was in danger, he said.

UNITED STATES

Ex-Miss USA’s death shocks

Organizers of the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants on Monday said they were “devastated” by the suicide a day earlier of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, 30, who had often spoken out about stress and mental health. “She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered,” the two organizations said in a statement. A police source in New York confirmed late on Sunday that Kryst’s body had been found at about 7am, at the foot of a skyscraper on 42nd Street in Manhattan, as first reported by the New York Post. “According to the preliminary investigation, she had jumped from an elevated position,” the police source said, adding that her death “appears to be a suicide.” A few hours before her death, Kryst posted a photo of herself on Instagram captioned: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”