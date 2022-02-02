COVID-19: Canadian PM has COVID-19, rips vaccine protests

AP, TORONTO





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “feeling fine” and will continue to work remotely from home.

Trudeau said two of his children have COVID-19 and a test on Monday revealed he has been infected as well.

The prime minister, who has received two vaccine shots and a booster shot, used a televised virtual news conference to denounce anti-vaccine protesters who filled Canada’s capital to complain about COVID-19 restrictions.

A flag depicting profanity against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hangs from the front of a truck in Ottawa on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“Canadians were shocked and quite frankly disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people in our nation’s capital,” Trudeau said. “I want to be clear. We are not intimated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small businesses and steal from the homeless. We won’t give in those who fly racist flags. We won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans.”

Several demonstrators traveled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic — and a smaller but significant number remained on Monday.

Many Canadians were outraged by images over the weekend of some protesters urinating on the National War Memorial and dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, while a number carried signs and flags with swastikas.

Many refused to wear masks in hotels, malls and grocery stores, and one homeless shelter reported protesters had demanded it feed them.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against COVID-19 — shots that are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

Protest organizers have called for the elimination of all COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, and for the removal of Trudeau, although he is responsible for very few of the restrictions, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

The Ottawa police department has said it is investigating possible criminal charges over some actions during the protests.

“To those responsible for this behavior, it needs to stop. To anyone who joined the convoy, but is rightly uncomfortable with the symbol of hatred and division on display, join with your fellow Canadians, be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for or with intolerance and hate,” Trudeau said.

Some were protesting a rule that took effect on Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully immunized against COVID-19.

The US has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country, so Canada removing it would make little difference.