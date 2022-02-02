Russia on Monday accused the West of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the US had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kiev as the UN Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow’s troop buildup near its southern neighbor.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield shot back that Russia’s growing military force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders was “the largest mobilization” in Europe in decades, adding that there has been a spike in cyberattacks and Russian disinformation.
“And they are attempting, without any factual basis, to paint Ukraine and Western countries as the aggressors to fabricate a pretext for attack,” she said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The harsh exchanges in the council came, as Moscow lost an attempt to block the meeting and reflected the gulf between the two nuclear powers.
It was the first open session where all protagonists in the Ukraine crisis spoke publicly, even though the UN’s most powerful body took no action.
Hours later, the Russian government sent a written response to a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the crisis, three US President Joe Biden administration officials said on the condition of anonymity.
A US Department of State official declined to offer details of the response, saying it “would be unproductive to negotiate in public” and that they would leave it up to Russia to discuss the counterproposal.
Although more high-level diplomacy is expected this week, talks between the US and Russia have so far failed to ease tensions in the crisis, with the West saying Moscow is preparing for an invasion.
Russia denies it is planning to attack. It demands pledges that Ukraine will never join NATO, a halt to the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and a rollback of the alliance’s forces from Eastern Europe. NATO and the US call those nonstarters.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia accused the US of interfering in his country’s internal affairs and seeking “a classic example of megaphone diplomacy.”
Thomas-Greenfield countered that the US has held more than 100 private meetings in the past few weeks with Russian officials and European and Ukrainian colleagues, and “it’s now time” for a discussion in public.
To Russia’s assertion that the US called the meeting to make all council members feel uncomfortable, she said: “Imagine how uncomfortable you would be if you had 100,000 troops sitting on your border.”
After the council gave a green light for the meeting, Nebenzia accused the Biden administration of “whipping up tensions and rhetoric and provoking escalation.”
“You are almost pulling for this,” he said in his speech to the council, looking at Thomas-Greenfield. “You want it to happen. You’re waiting for it to happen, as if you want to make your words become a reality.”
He blamed the US for the 2014 ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president in Kiev, saying it brought to power “nationalists, radicals, Russophobes and pure Nazis,” and created the antagonism that exists between Ukraine and Russia.
Nebenzia pointedly left the council chamber as Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya started to speak.
“How long Russia will pressure, will pursue a clear attempt to push Ukraine and its partners into a Kafka trap?” Kyslytsva asked.
The vote on holding an open meeting passed 10 to 2, with Russia and China opposed, and India, Gabon and Kenya abstaining. Nine “yes” votes were needed for the meeting to go ahead.
