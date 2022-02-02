Japan proposes controversial mine in UNESCO bid

TOKYO





Japan would seek UNESCO World Heritage recognition for a centuries-old network of mines, the government said yesterday, risking renewed diplomatic tensions with South Korea over forced wartime labor.

The controversial gold and silver mine complex on central Japan’s Sado Island dates back 400 years and was once one of the largest of its kind in the world, said authorities in the coastal region where it is located.

However, more than 1,000 Koreans were forced into hard labor at the mine during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula, said Seoul, which has expressed “strong regret” at the plan to seek UNESCO recognition.

Japanese Cabinet members yesterday agreed to propose the site to the UN cultural body before the end of the day, the deadline for recommendations for the 2023 list.

The well-preserved mining complex, which began operation in the 17th century and closed three decades ago, “is highly valued as a rare example of industrial heritage,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

“However, we are aware that despite this high value, there are various discussions and opinions” regarding the bid, he said. “We will hold cool-headed and careful discussions with the countries concerned, including South Korea, to ensure that the great value of Sado’s gold mine as a cultural heritage site is appreciated.”

On Friday, after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans for the UNESCO bid, the South Korean government expressed “strong regret” and summoned the Japanese ambassador in protest.

Japan and South Korea are both democracies, market economies and US allies, but their relationship has been strained for decades over Tokyo’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

It is not the first time Japan’s choice of UNESCO World Heritage proposal has irked its neighbor.

In 2015, more than 20 Meiji-era industrial sites were added to the list, despite initial opposition from Seoul over the issue of forced Korean workers in the early 20th century.