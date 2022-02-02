Japan would seek UNESCO World Heritage recognition for a centuries-old network of mines, the government said yesterday, risking renewed diplomatic tensions with South Korea over forced wartime labor.
The controversial gold and silver mine complex on central Japan’s Sado Island dates back 400 years and was once one of the largest of its kind in the world, said authorities in the coastal region where it is located.
However, more than 1,000 Koreans were forced into hard labor at the mine during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula, said Seoul, which has expressed “strong regret” at the plan to seek UNESCO recognition.
Japanese Cabinet members yesterday agreed to propose the site to the UN cultural body before the end of the day, the deadline for recommendations for the 2023 list.
The well-preserved mining complex, which began operation in the 17th century and closed three decades ago, “is highly valued as a rare example of industrial heritage,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
“However, we are aware that despite this high value, there are various discussions and opinions” regarding the bid, he said. “We will hold cool-headed and careful discussions with the countries concerned, including South Korea, to ensure that the great value of Sado’s gold mine as a cultural heritage site is appreciated.”
On Friday, after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans for the UNESCO bid, the South Korean government expressed “strong regret” and summoned the Japanese ambassador in protest.
Japan and South Korea are both democracies, market economies and US allies, but their relationship has been strained for decades over Tokyo’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
It is not the first time Japan’s choice of UNESCO World Heritage proposal has irked its neighbor.
In 2015, more than 20 Meiji-era industrial sites were added to the list, despite initial opposition from Seoul over the issue of forced Korean workers in the early 20th century.
The US Navy is racing to salvage an F-35C fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged overboard — taking with it highly classified technology that would be a coup if China retrieved it first. The F-35C crashed-landed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the navy said, adding that six sailors and the pilot, who ejected from the plane before it fell into the sea, were injured. The most advanced US fighter, a stealth plane costing over US$100 million, is packed with highly classified
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat
TECH CRACKDOWN LINK: Zhou Jiangyong had been the party secretary of Hangzhou, where Jack Ma’s Alibaba is based, and was accused of having ‘colluded with capital’ The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expelled its first official over corruption charges relating to the “disorderly expansion of capital,” a slogan central to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) crackdown on huge technology companies. The Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) ousted Zhou Jiangyong (周江勇), former party secretary of Hangzhou — the base of Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd — for serious breaches of official duties, taking bribes and abuse of power, it announced in a statement yesterday. “Zhou Jiangyong has lost his ideals and beliefs,” the CCDI said. “He covertly opposed central government plans, colluded with capital, supported
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell