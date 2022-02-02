COVID-19: COVID-19 hospital waste poses risk to health: WHO

Discarded syringes, used test kits and old vaccine bottles from the COVID-19 pandemic have piled up to create tens of thousands of tonnes of medical waste, threatening human health and the environment, a WHO report said yesterday.

The material, a portion of which could be infectious, as SARS-CoV-2 can survive on surfaces, potentially exposes health workers to burns, needle-stick injuries and disease-causing germs, the report said.

Communities close to poorly managed landfills can also be affected through contaminated air from burning waste, poor water quality or disease-carrying pests, it added.

The report calls for reform and investment including through the reduction in the use of packaging that has caused a rush for plastic, and the use of protective gear made from reusable and recyclable materials.

It estimates that about 87,000 tonnes of personal protective equipment has been ordered via a UN portal up until November last year — most of which is thought to have ended up as waste.

The report also mentions about 140 million test kits with a potential to generate 2,600 tonnes of mostly plastic trash and enough chemical waste to fill one-third of an Olympic swimming pool.

In addition, it estimates that about 8 billion vaccine doses administered globally have produced an additional 144,000 tonnes of waste in the form of glass vials, syringes, needles and safety boxes.

The WHO report did not name specific examples of where the most egregious buildups occurred, but referred to challenges such as the limited official waste treatment and disposal in rural India as well as large volumes of fecal sludge from quarantine facilities in Madagascar.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, about one-third of healthcare facilities were not equipped to handle existing waste loads, the WHO said.

That was as high as 60 percent in poor countries, it said.