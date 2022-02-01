Portugal’s Socialists re-elected in snap vote

OUTRIGHT MAJORITY: The Socialists increased their seats from 108 to 117 in the vote triggered by the defection of two far-left parties from the previous government

AFP, LISBON





Portugal’s ruling Socialists unexpectedly won an outright majority to govern solo after snap elections on Sunday that also saw the far right make huge gains.

The results pave the way for a stronger government under Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa as the country tries to boost its tourism-dependent economy, which has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A stable government is crucial for Portugal to make the most of a 16.6 billion euro (US$18.7 billion) package of EU recovery funds it is due to receive by 2026.

Costa, 60, had previously relied on two far-left parties to underpin his minority Socialist governments since 2015.

The Socialists received 41.7 percent of the vote, giving it 117 seats in the 230-seat parliament, up from 108 in the outgoing assembly.

Despite predictions of a tight race, the main opposition center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) landed 27.8 percent for 71 seats.

Four seats still need to be attributed in the coming days with the results of votes cast abroad, but in 2019 the Socialists obtained two.

“An absolute majority doesn’t mean absolute power. It doesn’t mean to govern alone. It’s an increased responsibility,” Costa said in his victory speech. “The conditions have been created to carry out investments and reforms for Portugal to be more prosperous, fairer, more innovative.”

The results bucked the trend of declining fortunes for Socialist parties in other European nations, including in Greece and France, where they have been virtually wiped off the map in the past few years.

The vote also handed gains to far-right party Chega, which became the third-biggest contingent with 12 seats, up from just one, mirroring the rise of such formations elsewhere in Europe.

“Everything is going to be different in parliament,” Chega leader Andre Ventura, a tough-talking former TV sports commentator, told his supporters.

“From now on there won’t be a soft opposition. We will assume the role of being the real opposition to the Socialists ... and restore dignity to this country.”

Sunday’s snap polls were called after two far-left parties that had propped up Costa’s minority government sided with right-wing parties to reject his 2022 draft budget in October last year.

The two far-left parties — the Left Bloc and the Portuguese Communist Party — both lost seats.

The Socialists had a comfortable lead when the election was called, but polls had suggested the PSD managed to close the gap in the previous few days.

During the final stretch of the campaign, Costa repeatedly warned that a PSD-led government would be held “hostage” by the far-right Chega, whose proposals include castrating sex offenders and more support for the police.

PSD leader Rui Rio had vowed not to include Chega in a government, but said he was willing to head a minority government propped up by support from the far right.

Under Costa’s watch, Portugal has rolled back austerity measures, maintained fiscal discipline, increased the minimum wage significantly and slashed unemployment to pre-pandemic levels.

The country also achieved the highest immunization rate against COVID-19 in Europe, with more than 90 percent of its population fully vaccinated.