The UN Security Council was to meet yesterday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, with Washington vowing to hold Moscow to account as it works with NATO allies to beef up sanctions should Russia invade its neighbor.
Fears of an imminent incursion have grown in the past few days, despite denials from Moscow and pleas from Ukraine’s president to avoid stirring “panic” over the massive Russian military buildup on the border.
The US and the UK on Sunday flagged new and “devastating” economic sanctions against Russia as Washington and its allies step up efforts to deter any invasion of Ukraine.
Photo: Reuters
With tensions soaring, the US said it was prepared to push back against any “disinformation” Moscow put forward in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched UN sessions in years.
Russia was likely to try to block the 15-member council from holding its US-requested meeting, “but the Security Council is unified. Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told ABC News.
“We’re going to go in the room prepared to listen to them, but we’re not going to be distracted by their propaganda,” she said on Sunday. “And we’re going to be prepared to respond to any disinformation that they attempt to spread during this meeting.”
Amid a flurry of diplomatic contacts, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told CBS a proposal on security issues presented last week by the US and NATO to Russia might have stirred interest in Moscow.
The proposal includes the likelihood of new talks this week between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov.
Meanwhile, the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee took a tough stance, saying that it was crucial Washington send a powerful message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that any aggression against Ukraine would come at a very high cost.
“We cannot have a Munich moment again,” Senator Bob Menendez said on CNN. “Putin will not stop with Ukraine.”
He said some penalties could be levied over actions Russia has already taken in Ukraine, including cyberattacks, but there would be “devastating sanctions that ultimately would crush Russia” should Moscow invade.
Nuland said the White House was working closely with the US Senate, and that any sanctions measures would be “very well-aligned” with those coming from European allies.
Putin “will feel it acutely,” she said.
In London, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said the UK would unveil sanctions legislation targeting “a much wider variety” of Russian economic targets.
“There will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs,” Truss told Sky News.
Analysts say an array of sanctions hitting Russian banks and financial institutions would not only affect daily life throughout Russia, but could roil major economies in Europe and elsewhere.
Western leaders are pursuing a two-pronged approach, stepping up military assistance to Ukraine, but also undertaking a full-court diplomatic effort to defuse the crisis.
The UK is preparing to offer NATO a “major” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday.
At the same time, he is expected to speak with Putin next week.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday welcomed the increased military support, while also endorsing London’s diplomatic initiative.
Canada on Sunday announced the temporary repatriation of all non-essential employees from its Kiev embassy.
Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said Canadian forces in Ukraine were protectively being moved west of the Dnieper river.
Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War.
However, Russia has repeatedly denied posing a threat to the one-time Soviet republic and on Sunday said that it wanted “respectful” relations with the US.
“We want good, equal, mutually respectful relations with the United States, like with every country in the world,” Lavrov told Russian TV.
Citing NATO’s presence near its border, Russia has put forward security demands to Washington and the US-led military alliance.
They include a guarantee that NATO will not admit new members, in particular Ukraine, and that the US will not establish new military bases in ex-Soviet countries.
