A court in army-ruled Myanmar is to start an election fraud trial of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 14, a source familiar with the proceedings said yesterday, after she was accused of influencing the 2020 vote to win a second term in office.
Aung San Suu Kyi faces trial in more than a dozen cases and so far has been sentenced to a combined six years in detention by a court in the capital, Naypyidaw, in legal proceedings derided by the international community as a sham.
She has denied the military’s accusations of fraud in a 2020 poll swept by her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.
‘INFLUENCER’
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is accused of influencing the election commission during the ballot.
Former Burmese president and ally Win Myint and Min Thu, a former Cabinet member, face the same charges, said the source, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The trio have been charged under Section 130-A of the penal code, and face up to three years in jail and a fine if found guilty.
It adds to a slew of cases against Aung San Suu Kyi that carry combined maximum prison terms of more than a century.
DUE PROCESS
A spokesperson for the junta did not answer a call seeking comment.
The military government has previously said Aung San Suu Kyi would be afforded due process by an independent court.
The military said it took power because its complaints of fraud by the NLD, which won the 2020 election in a landslide, were being ignored by the election commission. The NLD says it won fairly.
Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested in the hours before the Feb. 1 coup last year and the junta’s critics say the charges against her are designed to ensure she can never return to politics.
The trials are taking place behind closed doors and defense lawyers, previously the only source of information on the proceedings, are currently the subjects of a gag order.
