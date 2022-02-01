UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Herzog visits

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) early yesterday intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said, the third such attack in recent weeks.

The attack amid Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit only fuels the ongoing tensions affecting the wider Persian Gulf, which has seen a series of attacks as Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers collapsed and Yemen’s yearslong war raged.

As negotiators in Vienna now attempt to save the accord and Emirati-backed forces press on the Houthis, the rebels are launching their longest-range attacks yet. Those assaults represent a major challenge for the Emirates, which long has advertised itself to international businesses as a safe corner of an otherwise-dangerous neighborhood.

A handout photo made available by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Presidential Affairs shows Israeli President Isaac Herzog, right, and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, center, attend an official welcoming ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying: “The attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.”

It was not immediately clear where the missile remnants fell. The country’s civilian air traffic control agency said there was no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE, home to the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad.

Already, the nation’s top prosecutor has threatened that people who film or post images of such an incident would face criminal charges in the UAE, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. That makes reporting on such incidents even more complicated for journalists.

In the absence of those videos, the Emirati Ministry of Defense released black-and-white footage it described as showing the destruction of a ballistic missile launcher in Yemen’s al-Jawf province about 30 minutes after the attack.

Another attack last week saw a similar strike launched on al-Jawf in the minutes after, leading analysts to suggest the Emiratis might be receiving intelligence assistance from the West for its strikes.

Al-Jawf is about 1,350 kilometers southwest of Abu Dhabi.

Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarei wrote on Twitter that the rebels would make an announcement about an attack in the coming hours that reached into “the depths of the UAE.” He did not elaborate.

The Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel later reported that airstrikes had begun targeting Sana’a, Yemen’s rebel-held capital.

Herzog, Israel’s ceremonial president in its parliamentary democracy, is in the country on a state visit. He met with Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“I wish to emphasize that we completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty,” Herzog told Sheikh Mohammed, according to his office.

Asked about the missile interception, Herzog’s office told The Associated Press early yesterday that the trip was “expected to continue as planned.”

It did not elaborate.

Herzog visited Dubai’s Expo 2020 world’s fair on Monday, which the Houthis had previously threatened to target. From the site’s centerpiece dome, he delivered a brief and carefully worded speech extolling Israel’s innovations, its presence at the fair and economic cooperation with the UAE since the nations normalized relations.

He arrived on site surrounded by protection officers in dark suits and watched the Israeli flag rise over the stage as its national anthem was played. He urged more nations to recognize Israel as part of the so-called Abraham Accords before being swiftly shepherded away.

The Associated Press, along with other international media, were ordered by Dubai’s Expo 2020 not to release images or video of Herzog’s visit to the site until the afternoon. Expo officials say the order came at the request of Israeli officials.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price condemned the Houthi attack.

“While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians,” Price wrote on Twitter.

In the hours after the attack, Syrian state-run media said that an Israeli strike hit near Damascus. The Israeli military did not immediately acknowledge it.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in December made his first official visit to the Gulf Arab sheikhdom and discussed strengthening relations on a number of fronts with Sheikh Mohammed. The visits come after the UAE and Bahrain recognized Israel and established diplomatic relations in 2020. Palestinian leaders have condemned the normalization deal as a betrayal of their cause for statehood.

Last week, a similar attack saw both Emirati and US forces fire interceptor missiles to bring down a Houthi attack as the missiles came near al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, which hosts about 2,000 US troops. The US military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.