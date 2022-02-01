Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is pushing to quicken the pace of COVID-19 booster vaccinations, as a poll showed his voter support slipping months ahead of a key upper house election.
Kishida yesterday inspected a military-run vaccination center, as a survey published by the Nikkei Shimbun showed his support had dropped 6 percentage points to 59 percent, the first fall since he took office in October.
Approval of his response to the COVID-19 pandemic also fell 6 percentage points to 55 percent.
Photo: AFP
The prime minister said he was considering declaring a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, even as cases jump and the hospital bed occupancy rate climbs.
The capital is currently under a quasi-emergency state that calls on places such as eateries and bars to close early and limit alcohol sales.
Kishida faces an election in the less powerful upper house in July, which could determine whether he holds on to power, or joins his predecessor and a long list of other prime ministers in being dispatched through a “revolving door.”
A solid result could mean a clear run of more than two years with no need to go to the polls.
“We will urge local governments to speed the vaccinations up further,” Kishida told reporters at the vaccination center in Otemachi District, as it reopened to administer third shots.
About 97 percent of districts are on track to provide boosters by the end of this month to all those 65 and older who want them, he said.
While almost 80 percent of the Japanese public has received two doses of a vaccine, only 2.7 percent of the population has received a third shot, according to the Web site of the prime minister’s office.
That is the lowest among developed nations and far behind the government’s own plan.
However, Japan has also weathered the pandemic far better than most developed nations. It has posted the fewest total deaths from the virus of any G7 nation at 18,764 people, while the death toll in the US is at about 884,000.
Former vaccine czar Taro Kono, a rival to Kishida for leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party in last year’s party election, has criticized the pace of the booster rollout.
Supply and staffing issues have been blamed for the problems, as the country struggles with a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and some people are delaying the shot as they wait for their preferred type of vaccine.
